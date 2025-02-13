7.15 p.m.

In a new press release, the Munich police now name 30 people injured following the rampage of the rejected asylum seeker Farhad N. at a Verdi demonstration in the morning. He is to be brought before a magistrate on Friday morning.

The police have also released new information about the alleged perpetrator. According to current information, the 24-year-old Afghan asylum seeker residing in Munich had a valid residence permit (Duldung) at the time of the crime.

The Munich police explained that the man is currently known from investigations in which he was "listed as a witness due to his previous work as a store detective". He has therefore not - as previously assumed - committed any criminal offenses. The Munich police chief confirmed this to the "Merkur".