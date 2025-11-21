Police officer acquitted after fatally shooting pregnant woman. (symbolic image) Bild: Michael Reynolds/epa/dpa

A police officer in the US state of Ohio has been acquitted after fatally shooting a pregnant black woman. The woman was suspected of shoplifting.

DPA dpa

A police officer has been acquitted on all charges after fatally shooting a pregnant black woman in the USA. The white police officer in the US state of Ohio was charged with murder, among other things, in connection with the incident in August 2023. He denied all allegations against him. The officer, who was acquitted on Friday, had been facing life imprisonment.

The then 21-year-old Ta'Kiya Young had been accused of shoplifting in a suburb of Columbus. The officer and a colleague approached the pregnant woman's car in the parking lot outside the supermarket. Young partially rolled down her car window and protested as the officers cursed and yelled at her to get out of the car.

Shot in the chest

Footage from a bodycam showed the officer pointing his firearm at Young. The woman asked: "Are you going to shoot me?" Young then activated a turn signal on the car and the vehicle slowly rolled toward the officer, who fired a single shot through the windshield, striking Young in the chest. Young and her unborn daughter died. Young left behind two young sons.

When the acquittal was announced, Young's grandmother began to cry in the courtroom. "This is not right! This is not right!" she cried. A lawyer for the family, Sean Walton, described the verdict as "an American tragedy". There is a dual justice system in the USA, he said. Walton had told the AP news agency shortly after the fatal incident in 2023 that Young had not stolen anything at the time.