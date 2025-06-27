A surveillance camera in front of the US Capitol in Washington D. C. Bild: IMAGO/UPI Photo

A product for license plate recognition in the USA is repeatedly misused - including for the search for migrants. Now the manufacturer is pulling the ripcord.

A manufacturer of surveillance devices has partially restricted access to a US-wide database.

It had previously become known that the database was repeatedly misused to track down potentially illegal migrants.

In addition, a Texas police officer searched data from 83,000 cameras to find a woman who had had an abortion. Show more

Flock Safety's products are extremely popular with US security authorities. The company manufactures automatic license plate recognition (ALPR) devices that are used in thousands of communities and linked to a nationwide database.

However, because the ALPR data has been misused by US authorities to search for migrants, Flock Safety is now restricting its use. This is reported by the magazine "404 Media".

Accordingly, California and Virginia are no longer part of the national database. Only local authorities are now allowed to access it. In addition, a total of 47 US authorities are no longer permitted to access the data of their colleagues in Illinois with immediate effect.

Texas police officer searches nationwide for woman

The move comes after officials repeatedly searched for migrants suspected of being in the country illegally, for example on behalf of the notorious federal border protection agency ICE. In addition, a police officer from Texas searched the nationwide database for a woman who had undergone an abortion induced by medication.

According to the report, he accessed images from over 83,000 cameras over a period of one month - including those in Washington and Illinois, where abortions are legal. In Texas, on the other hand, almost all abortions have been punishable since 2021.

The sheriff of the responsible county asserts that the intention was not to prevent the woman from having an abortion. Rather, they wanted to find her because her family was worried.

Fear of legal trouble

The company's action was not taken in protest against the misuse - but for legal reasons. Normally, Flock Safety allows the authorities to opt for a national search database in which the authorities of one country can access the data collected in another, provided they also pass on their own data.

But this practice violates several state laws that prohibit out-of-state data sharing or access to ALPR data for immigration or health purposes. Flock Safety has also launched an internal investigation to ensure that access to the data is compliant with the law.

Police departments block access

The state of Illinois, for example, is now investigating whether its police departments have violated the law by passing on data relating to immigration or abortion to external authorities. Some police departments have already blocked access to the data after learning that it was being used for immigration purposes.

In addition, several cities have already decided not to expand their Flock systems as planned or to simply let contracts expire. The Texas metropolis of Austin, for example, has ended its cooperation because it refuses to allow ICE to access the data.

The scandal surrounding the misuse of the Flock systems is just another example of the Trump administration's increasing use of sophisticated technology. The aim is to force mass deportations and increase arrest rates through ICE.

