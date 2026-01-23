A police officer in the U.S. state of Florida is said to have sped through an 80-zone at more than 160 km/h because he was running late for work. In the resulting collision, a six-year-old girl was killed, and her mother and two siblings suffered serious injuries.

Here's what it's all about A police officer is said to have been driving at about 167 km/h in Florida, even though the speed limit was only about 80 km/h.

In a collision with a mother's car, her six-year-old daughter was killed, and two other children and the woman were seriously injured.

The 25-year-old denies the allegations and says he was chasing another speeding driver. Summary created with

A police officer is facing trial in the U.S. state of Florida over a fatal traffic accident. The 25-year-old is alleged to have been driving at excessively high speeds when he crashed into a car carrying a mother and her three children.

The accident occurred on April 15 near the city of Tampa. According to the indictment, Zachary K., who was a police officer at the time, was running late for his shift. At a red light, he allegedly turned on the flashing lights of his unmarked police vehicle in order to pass through the intersection.

According to investigators, he then accelerated to 104 miles per hour—equivalent to about 167 km/h. The speed limit on that stretch of road was 50 miles per hour, or about 80 km/h.

Family car struck from the side

At another intersection, K. noticed a car driven by a woman who was delivering food and had her three children with her. Although the police officer braked, he reportedly crashed into the passenger side of the car at about 119 km/h.

The mother and all three children were seriously injured. For six-year-old Leila, it was too late to save her. Her 18-month-old sister and her eight-year-old sister were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to a fundraising campaign, the 8-year-old suffered, among other injuries, fractures to her spine and pelvis and was temporarily placed in an induced coma. The mother sustained broken ribs and facial injuries, and the youngest child suffered a concussion.

The defense refers to it as a car chase

K. pleaded not guilty in court. His defense argues that he was on duty and was pursuing another speeding driver.

The district attorney's office disputes this account. It says there is no evidence that K. was actually pursuing another vehicle. The prosecutor in charge stated that the police officer at the time endangered human lives through his decisions and killed a six-year-old girl.

K. lost his job with the Temple Terrace Police Department after the accident. He was arrested but was released after posting bail. His next court date is set for August 13.