During a virtual court hearing, a Detroit police officer appears properly uniformed - but without pants. The judge is stunned, the police announce consequences.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Detroit police officer appeared at a court hearing via Zoom in uniform but without trousers - the incident was shown live in the virtual courtroom.

The incident violated the court's official dress code and caused disbelief among those present.

The police announced disciplinary consequences and emphasized the importance of professionalism in order to maintain public trust. Show more

A judge in Detroit, Michigan has probably never experienced this before. During a court hearing last Monday, police officer Matthew Jackson is also to be connected via Zoom call. He appears in the video call in uniform at the top, but clearly too casual at the bottom: no trousers.

A recording of the hearing before the 36th District Court in Michigan, available to the US broadcaster ABC News, shows the officer in his underwear - visible to everyone in the virtual courtroom. Judge Sean B. Perkins asked the obvious question: "Are you wearing pants, Mr. Constable?" Jackson's honest, if embarrassing, answer: "No, sir." He then quickly tilted the camera so that only his upper body was visible.

When the dress code is not observed

The incident clearly violates the rules of the court: according to the official website of the 36th District Court, a clearly defined dress code applies to all participants in hearings - whether digital or on site. Casual business attire is recommended, shorts, tank tops or other inappropriate clothing are expressly prohibited.

TaTaNisha Reed, who was present at the hearing as a defense attorney, could hardly believe what she was seeing: "I just thought: Am I really seeing what I think I'm seeing? And then on a police officer? It was an interesting day," she told WXYZ Detroit.

Consequences announced

The incident did not go unnoticed by the Detroit police leadership. Police Chief Todd Bettison was not amused and announced consequences: "Our officers are obligated to conduct themselves with dignity and professionalism during court hearings. Officer Jackson's behavior clearly contradicts this standard," said Bettison.

Appropriate measures will be taken to ensure that public confidence does not suffer further and that the work of the police continues to be respected. An apology to the court and those present followed promptly.