A mobile police speed camera took a slightly different photo on the A45 near Dortmund: A person with a funny costume head is sitting at the wheel. The disguise is reminiscent of a character from the Muppet Show or Sesame Street, according to the police.
The driver was driving on the A45 towards Hagen in mid-September when he or she was clocked speeding at eleven kilometers per hour. It is not known whether they were deliberately speeding in order to have their picture taken with the mask over their head and hang it on their wall as a funny trophy.
However, the police warned that the supposedly funny action significantly increases the risk of an accident: the costume severely restricts the field of vision. In the worst case scenario, the driver could cause accidents and endanger lives.
The fine for the speeding offense is 40 euros. According to the police, the car is registered to a 57-year-old man from Hagen. He will now receive a letter from the fine office.