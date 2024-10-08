Funny speed camera photo: a driver was speeding in a costume like from the Muppet show. Polizei Dortmund

The police record a speeding violation on the highway, and it is only when the photo is analyzed that the driver's unusual outfit is noticed. But the police don't find it funny.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A driver on the A45 near Dortmund was flashed in a costume reminiscent of a character from the Muppet Show or Sesame Street.

The police warn that the costume severely restricts the field of vision and thus significantly increases the risk of an accident.

The vehicle owner, a 57-year-old from Hagen, receives a fine of 40 euros for the speeding offense. Show more

A mobile police speed camera took a slightly different photo on the A45 near Dortmund: A person with a funny costume head is sitting at the wheel. The disguise is reminiscent of a character from the Muppet Show or Sesame Street, according to the police.

The driver was driving on the A45 towards Hagen in mid-September when he or she was clocked speeding at eleven kilometers per hour. It is not known whether they were deliberately speeding in order to have their picture taken with the mask over their head and hang it on their wall as a funny trophy.

However, the police warned that the supposedly funny action significantly increases the risk of an accident: the costume severely restricts the field of vision. In the worst case scenario, the driver could cause accidents and endanger lives.

The fine for the speeding offense is 40 euros. According to the police, the car is registered to a 57-year-old man from Hagen. He will now receive a letter from the fine office.

dpa