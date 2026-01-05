A police operation took place at JD Vance's home. Sven Hoppe/dpa

There was a police operation at the home of US Vice President JD Vance on Monday. According to media reports, at least one person was arrested, but the background is still unclear.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you There was a police operation at the home of US Vice President JD Vance in Cincinnati.

The Secret Service was also on site and at least one person was arrested.

There has been no official statement on the background to the incident. Show more

A police operation took place at JD Vance's home on Monday. The incident took place in Cincinnati, according to US media reports. In addition to the local police, the United States Secret Service was also deployed.

According to journalist Eric Ristow from News 5 Cleveland, several windows were found smashed on the building. At least one person was also arrested by the emergency services.

Vance not at home

There is as yet no official information on the background to the operation. Neither the police nor the Secret Service have made any public statements. According to reports, JD Vance was not in the house during the operation.

Further details on possible motives, the course of the operation or the identity of the person arrested are currently unknown. The authorities have launched an investigation. Further information is awaited.