London police have been called to an incident near the US embassy. Officers were investigating a suspicious package in the area.
"We can confirm that the "loud bang" reported in the area recently was a controlled detonation carried out by our officers," the Metropolitan Police announced on Platform X.
Police had previously said they were aware of speculation on the internet about an incident near the US embassy in Nine Elms. Officers were investigating a suspicious package.
The cordons would remain in place for the time being and the investigation was continuing, the police said afterwards. The US embassy had also posted on X that a suspicious package in front of the embassy was being investigated.