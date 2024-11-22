ARCHIVE - The US embassy in the Ukrainian capital Kiev. Photo: -/Ukrinform/dpa Wikipedia

A suspicious package has triggered an alarm near the US embassy in London. The police carried out a controlled demolition and the cordons remain in place for the time being.

London police investigated a suspicious package near the US Embassy in Nine Elms, London.

A loud bang in the area was caused by a police controlled detonation.

The cordons remain in place and the investigation into the incident is ongoing. Show more

London police have been called to an incident near the US embassy. Officers were investigating a suspicious package in the area.

"We can confirm that the "loud bang" reported in the area recently was a controlled detonation carried out by our officers," the Metropolitan Police announced on Platform X.

Police had previously said they were aware of speculation on the internet about an incident near the US embassy in Nine Elms. Officers were investigating a suspicious package.

The cordons would remain in place for the time being and the investigation was continuing, the police said afterwards. The US embassy had also posted on X that a suspicious package in front of the embassy was being investigated.

