This is what the cell that the police present on Instagram looks like. Screenshot Instagram Polizei Baden-Württemberg

With an ironic Instagram video, the Baden-Württemberg police present a prison cell as a "stylish apartment", causing a stir.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Baden-Württemberg police ironically present a prison cell as an "apartment" on Instagram.

They also quote absurd prices for various "services".

The video is well received and generates lots of funny comments. Show more

The Baden-Württemberg police write in a video on Instagram: "Welcome to our stylish apartments!" What is shown here is not chic accommodation, but a cell at the Bad Säckingen police station.

The room is anything but luxurious: brown tiles, a standing toilet, a narrow cot and a barred window characterize the spartan ambience. "8 square meters of pure elegance, washable cot and toilet right by the bed," is how the police describe it on Instagram.

The costs are also listed transparently in the video: "Overnight stay without breakfast: only 190 euros, shuttle service (up to 30 minutes): only 72 euros, final cleaning: from 32 euros and custody check: price on request. From 298 euros per person." Finally, it says: "The price-performance ratio is outstandingly poor, so we recommend that you do not book this."

The comments are predominantly positive, the video has over 6500 likes and has been viewed over 270,000 times. "Are there family rooms?" asks one user in the comments. "Breakfast must be included in the price," writes another person. "The most normal 1-room apartment in Freiburg for €700 warm," commented another user.