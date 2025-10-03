The Jewish community and many other people are in shock after the attack in Manchester. The police are investigating. KEYSTONE

Two dead, three seriously injured, one perpetrator shot dead: Manchester is in shock. The police release the first details about the attacker. Two men and one woman have been arrested.

DPA dpa

Two people die in an attack outside a synagogue in Manchester in the north-west of England on Yom Kippur, the highest Jewish holiday. Much is still unclear. An overview:

The crime

The attacker first drives a car into people outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Manchester. He then attacks others with a knife. Security staff, worshippers present and the police prevent the perpetrator from entering the synagogue.

Instead, the man attacks other people with a knife. Two people - members of the Jewish community - are killed. Three others are injured.

The perpetrator

The police shoot the perpetrator a few minutes after his attack begins. He is wearing a vest resembling an explosive belt.

The police later reveal his identity. He was a 35-year-old Briton with Syrian roots. The man is not known to the anti-terror police, the British Home Secretary tells the BBC.

The name given by the police could be a fictitious combat name, writes the BBC. The surname Al Shami means "the Syrian".

Home Secretary Mahmood emphasizes that it is not known whether a terrorist cell is behind the attack.

The victims

A 53-year-old man and a 66-year-old man were killed in the attack. They belonged to the Jewish community.

According to police reports from the evening, three men were also treated in hospital with serious injuries - one with a stab wound and a second who had been hit by a car. The third man reportedly presented at the hospital later with injuries he may have sustained when officers stopped the attacker.

Possible accomplices

According to the information, two men aged between 30 and 40 and a woman in her sixties were arrested on suspicion of committing, preparing and inciting terrorist acts in connection with the crime.

Terrorist background

The police suspect a terrorist attack and have launched the anti-terrorist operation Plato.

Interior Minister Mahmood emphasizes to the BBC that it is not known whether a terrorist cell is behind the attack.