Three dead found in the Westerwald Police reveal details of victims - perpetrators still on the run

6.4.2025 - 09:50

German police are searching for the alleged perpetrators.
German police are searching for the alleged perpetrators.
Bernd Weißbrod/dpa

Police find three people dead in a residential property in Weitefeld DE in the Westerwald. The perpetrator or perpetrators are on the run.

06.04.2025, 12:29

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A suspected homicide has taken place in Weitefeld in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate.
  • Three bodies have been discovered in the Westerwald.
Among the fatalities in Weitefeld in the Westerwald are two males and one female. A police spokesman said. There are many indications that this was a crime in the context of a family environment. When asked whether one of the male victims was a minor, he only said: "We can't rule it out."

In addition to the early hour, the spokesman explained that the scene of the crime - a detached house - also suggested a family motive. The police had been informed by an emergency call at around 3.45 a.m. on Sunday morning. When the officers arrived, one person, probably a man, had fled on foot. According to unconfirmed information, firearms or stabbing weapons may have been used in the crime. A police spokeswoman said of the emergency call: "It was a person screaming."

Three bodies were discovered in the village of Weitefeld in the Altenkirchen district. According to initial findings, it was a capital offense, the investigators said. The police were initially still searching for the suspected perpetrator, including using a helicopter over the forest adjacent to Weitefeld.

