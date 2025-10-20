The mourning for eight-year-old Fabian is great in Güstrow. Stefan Sauer/dpa

Eleven days after the violent death of eight-year-old Fabian from Güstrow, investigators in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern are searching a farm. A witness tip-off led the police to the farm near Reimershagen - just a few kilometers from where the body was found.

Police searched another property on Monday morningin the murder case of eight-year-old Fabian from Güstrow. As RTL reports, investigators went to a farm in Reimershagen, around twelve kilometers from the pond where the child's body was discovered.

A witness tip-off had led the police to the property. It is still unclear whether any traces or objects were found there. The public prosecutor's office stated on request that they would not comment on the ongoing operation in order not to "jeopardize the success of the investigation".

The case has been keeping Germany busy for days: Fabian disappeared on October 10, 2025, when he was on his way to his father's house in Zehna. Five days later, the father's ex-girlfriend discovered the boy's lifeless body by a pond near Klein Upahl - with burn marks in the grass nearby.

The 29-year-old, herself the mother of a seven-year-old child, was out walking with a friend and her dogs on Tuesday, October 14, when she came across the boy in a wooded area not far from Güstrow. According to the police, Fabian was the victim of a violent crime. Investigators found scorch marks in the grass at the scene - possibly an indication that the evidence had been covered.

Police warn against vigilante justice

The woman told the newspaper her version of events: "I was out walking with my friend because she wasn't feeling well. I really just wanted to go for a walk."

She was questioned by the police for hours that same evening and summoned again the following day. She voluntarily handed over her cell phone and her car for examination.

Investigators are assuming a violent crime. There is no suspect so far, but the "Fabian" task force is working flat out on new clues. DNA investigations are also continuing.

Following the discovery, the police issued an urgent warning against vigilante justice after wild speculation circulated on social networks. "We are investigating every lead and will turn over every stone if necessary," said officials.

The discovery of the body caused deep mourning in Güstrow. Local residents placed candles and cuddly toys in front of the church in memory of Fabian. His parents - Dorina L. and Matthias R. - have still not been able to identify the boy. According to the report, the father said: "I stay awake on the couch at night - hoping that my son will come through the door any second."

The investigation by the police and the public prosecutor's office is ongoing. The police are still accepting tips, photos or videos from the area where the body was found.