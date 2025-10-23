Police shoot at Bundeswehr soldiers during exercise - Gallery The Bundeswehr speaks of a "misinterpretation". Image: dpa The Bundeswehr speaks of a "misinterpretation". Image: dpa Police shoot at Bundeswehr soldiers during exercise - Gallery The Bundeswehr speaks of a "misinterpretation". Image: dpa The Bundeswehr speaks of a "misinterpretation". Image: dpa

A major Bundeswehr exercise leads to a serious mix-up: a soldier is shot - by the police.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A soldier was injured by a police bullet during a Bundeswehr exercise in the Erding area.

The police had been alerted because of an allegedly armed man - without knowing that it was an exercise.

The Bundeswehr says it was a misunderstanding, the soldier was slightly injured and has already been discharged from hospital. Show more

Police shot a soldier during a major Bundeswehr exercise in Erding, Upper Bavaria. A spokesman for the Bundeswehr's Operational Command told dpa that a misinterpretation on site had led to shots being fired between the practising troops and the police called by the public. One soldier was slightly injured, treated in hospital and has already been discharged.

The police reported that they had been alerted to a man with a weapon and had therefore deployed several officers. "As it turned out afterwards, the man reported to be carrying a weapon was a member of the German Armed Forces who was on site as part of an exercise," it said in a statement.

The large-scale Marshal Power exercise was intended to practice fighting behind a fictitious front line in a defensive situation - together with the police, fire department and emergency services. The special feature: The approximately 500 soldiers of the military police and around 300 civilian emergency services do not practise in fenced-off military training areas, but in public.

According to the Bundeswehr, the task forces are to train how to act against threats behind a fictitious front line, in the so-called "rear area" - for example against drones, sabotage or so-called "irregular forces". This refers to armed fighters who are not part of a state army. A scenario is assumed in which a NATO member state is attacked and the alliance has to be defended.

The training will also include working at crime scenes, directing traffic, tracking down weapons caches, combating illegal arms trafficking and protecting critical infrastructure, for example at the decommissioned Isar 2 nuclear power plant. The soldiers will also practice defending against enemy drones and using their own drones.