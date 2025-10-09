Police shoot man with gun in Düsseldorf city center - Gallery Police have shot and seriously injured an armed man on a busy shopping street in Düsseldorf. Image: dpa The police have been deployed to a major operation. Image: dpa The man was taken to hospital. Image: dpa Police shoot man with gun in Düsseldorf city center - Gallery Police have shot and seriously injured an armed man on a busy shopping street in Düsseldorf. Image: dpa The police have been deployed to a major operation. Image: dpa The man was taken to hospital. Image: dpa

Major operation in Germany in the center of Düsseldorf: At least one shot is fired from a police weapon in a busy shopping street. A man has to be taken away seriously injured.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Police shot a man with a gun in Düsseldorf city center and seriously injured him.

The man was waving the gun around in front of a fast food restaurant on a major shopping street.

The injured man was treated on site by an emergency doctor and taken to hospital. Show more

Police shot at a man with a gun in Düsseldorf city center. The man was waving a gun around in front of a fast food restaurant on a major shopping street, the police said. Witnesses had therefore called the emergency services at around 3.28 pm.

When the first arriving officers confronted the man a few meters away in front of a discount clothing store, he refused to put the gun down, whereupon the police finally fired and hit the man. It is still unclear whether his weapon was a live pistol, a BB gun or a deceptively real-looking dummy.

#Großeinsatz in #Düsseldorf! Die #Polizei hat in der Innenstadt auf einen bewaffneten Mann geschossen. Er soll vor einem Schnellrestaurant mit einer #Waffe gedroht haben. Ob sie echt war, ist noch unklar. Der Mann wurde schwer verletzt ins #Krankenhaus gebracht. pic.twitter.com/dcoU5LYB4E — RTL WEST (@RTLWEST) October 9, 2025

The injured man was treated by an emergency doctor at the scene and taken to hospital, said a police spokeswoman. The man received intensive medical care and underwent emergency surgery, it said. It was initially unclear whether he was hit by one or more shots. The police cordoned off the street for an extended period of time.

Injured man had recently been in a psychiatric ward

According to police sources, the seriously injured man was a 40-year-old who had recently been treated in a psychiatric clinic. It is still unclear whether he was released from there or had not returned after being released.

Scattered paraphernalia at the scene bore witness to an emergency medical intervention. There was also a pistol on the floor, which looked similar to the Walther P99 police weapon, but is said to have come from the 40-year-old. There were no other casualties. Further investigations were taken over by Duisburg police headquarters for reasons of neutrality.