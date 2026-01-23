A police video released in California is causing a stir: An officer shoots his colleague. Authorities are calling it an accident, but criminal charges cannot be ruled out.

The Pasadena Police Department in the U.S. state of California released a video on Friday showing a serious incident: An officer fired a shot from a moving car at his colleague, who was standing in the underground parking garage. The colleague was injured in the incident.

According to the police chief, it was an accident caused by a foolish game involving loaded weapons. The injured officer survived the incident, which occurred in September 2025. The uninjured officer has been suspended effective immediately and is no longer employed by the Pasadena Police Department.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office is continuing to investigate the case, so it is still unclear whether charges will be filed.

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