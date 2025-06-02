The AfD criticizes the criminal offence of insulting politicians - but its leader files criminal complaints for insults online particularly often. Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

For the German AfD, the criminal offense of insulting politicians is pure bullying. Party leader Alice Weidel resorts to it particularly often when she is insulted online.

Petar Marjanović

The German party "Alternative for Germany" (AfD) has been criticizing the paragraph on insulting politicians for years. Anyone who makes disparaging remarks about "political figures" - for example by insulting, defaming or slandering them - can be prosecuted in Germany. In 2021, the AfD described this as a "special right" for politicians and declared that they did not need special protection.

However, AfD leader Alice Weidel, of all people, regularly uses the law - when it comes to attacks on her own person online. This is shown by research by German investigative journalist Lars Wienand, which was published on "T-Online".

According to her law firm, she files criminal complaints particularly frequently for the insult "Nazi bitch". The term became publicly known in 2017 when satirist Christian Ehring commented on a Weidel speech on the NDR program "Extra 3" with the words: "The Nazi bitch is right." Weidel's complaint against this was unsuccessful - the statement was classified as satire.

«Yes, let's put an end to political correctness! Let's all be incorrect, the Nazi bitch is right. Was that incorrect enough?» Christian Ehring Satirist

On the talk show "Anne Will" in 2020, Weidel said: "A court has ruled that I can be called a 'Nazi bitch'." The sentence went viral - often without the legal context. There are indeed severe penalties for such insults.

According to "T-Online", hundreds of proceedings are now underway - many of them for statements against Weidel. Berlin lawyer Marjola Wende speaks of around 200 complaints from her clients alone, almost all of them from AfD politicians. Bremen lawyer Mario Kroschweski says: "I have a filing cabinet full of cases - 100 complaints about the AfD, 90 percent concern Ms. Weidel."

Official bodies also confirm the accumulation: according to the Hessian Ministry of the Interior, Weidel was most recently the most frequently named person at the "Hessen gegen Hetze" reporting office. Between November 2024 and January 2025, 559 allegedly criminal posts about her were registered there - far more than CDU leader Friedrich Merz (134) or Economics Minister Robert Habeck (34).

Weidel's spokesperson emphasizes that only particularly serious cases are prosecuted. Nevertheless, many of those affected consider the procedure to be double standards. The AfD publicly presents itself as a defender of freedom of expression - but in the background it deliberately uses Section 188 to prosecute critics. "T-Online" bases this conclusion on conversations with around 15 people affected.

The paragraph is politically controversial. It was tightened in 2021 after the murder of CDU politician Walter Lübcke in order to better protect politicians. Critics such as lawyer Wende consider it superfluous. Others, such as lawyer Kroschweski, see it as a tool for the AfD to present itself as a victim.

This is the situation in Switzerland In Switzerland, there is no specific criminal offense for insulting politicians.

However, insult, defamation and slander are punishable - regardless of the profession of the person concerned. In contrast to Germany, public interest hardly plays a role.

However, there are no mass convictions. One example: a person was acquitted for calling SVP National Councillor Andreas Glarner a "gaga right-wing extremist". The verdict is not yet final - the case has been referred to the Federal Supreme Court.

The Aargau High Court justified the acquittal with reference to freedom of expression: in a democracy, politicians must also put up with harsh criticism. Show more

