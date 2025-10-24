Lauren Craven died in the accident while on duty. La Mesa Police Department

Tragic end to a mission: A young policewoman died in California when she tried to help two motorists after an accident.

25-year-old policewoman Lauren Craven was hit by a car on the freeway when she tried to help two accident victims.

Despite immediate rescue attempts, she died at the scene.

Her superiors praised her as courageous, helpful and conscientious to the end. Show more

A tragic incident shakes the US state of California: Lauren Craven, a 25-year-old police officer from La Mesa near San Diego, died on Monday evening when she tried to provide assistance at the scene of an accident on Interstate 8.

According to local police, Craven was returning from a call when she noticed two vehicles involved in an accident at around 10:30 p.m. and pulled over. She got out to help the people involved - but seconds later she was hit by a passing car.

Despite immediate resuscitation attempts by colleagues from the California Highway Patrol, Craven could not be saved.

"She was killed while trying to help others," police said. "Her death is a tragedy that affects us deeply."

The investigation into the exact cause of the accident is still ongoing. It is not yet clear whether the driver who hit Craven was traveling too fast or was acting inattentively.

"A symbol of courage and compassion"

Lauren Craven had only been on duty since February 2024 and was part of the patrol unit of the city of La Mesa. Her agency's statement said:

"Officer Craven's actions in her final moments epitomize her unwavering commitment and courage. She lived every day in the service of keeping others safe."

The police chief also expressed deep sorrow and asked the public to keep Craven's family in their thoughts.

"Her dedication, compassion and bravery will always be remembered," the official statement said.