Former Chancellor Merkel denies presidential rumors. (archive picture) Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa-Pool/dpa

Will Angela Merkel become Federal President in 2027? Rumors about a possible political comeback for the former chancellor caused unrest in CDU circles - now she is taking a stand.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Rumors have been circulating in CDU circles about a possible Merkel candidacy for the 2027 federal presidential election.

A spokeswoman for the former chancellor clarified on request: "No."

The election of the head of state will take place on February 16, 2027 at the latest. Show more

Five years after her retirement from active politics, speculation about a possible comeback by Angela Merkel has caused unrest in the CDU. The background to this were reports that the former chancellor could be considered as a candidate for the 2027 German presidential election.

However, when asked, a spokesperson for Merkel clarified that a candidacy was out of the question. The answer was brief: "No."

Rumors from party circles

The newspaper "Bild" had previously reported that there was speculation in CDU circles about such a scenario. According to the report, the Greens could consider putting Merkel forward for the highest office of state. Such a constellation would have been politically explosive, particularly in view of the relationship between Merkel and current Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

The two have a long-standing rivalry within the CDU/CSU. In 2002, Merz lost the chairmanship of the parliamentary group to Merkel. It was not until years later that he returned to the party leadership and finally took over the chancellorship.

Political turmoil before 2027

The President of the Swiss Confederation is elected by the Federal Assembly. The largest parliamentary group traditionally puts forward the most promising candidates, but requires majorities across party lines.

The incumbent head of state, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, cannot stand for re-election after two terms in office. According to German law, the election must take place on February 16, 2027 at the latest.

According to media reports, other names are also being bandied about within the CDU, including Education Minister Karin Prien and Bundestag President Julia Klöckner.