8.51 am

In the US state of Arkansas, Republican MPs Mary Bentley and Alan Clark have introduced a bill that, among other things, would criminalize allegedly incorrect hairstyles or clothing for minors.

According to this law, anyone who helps minors with their "social transition" could be held legally responsible. This includes changes to clothing, pronouns, hairstyles and names. So you could get into trouble if you help a child get a new haircut or wear the "wrong" clothes.

Short hair for girls - this could soon be a case for the courts in Arkansas. KEYSTONE

The bill with the number 1668 is intended to enshrine the Trump government's Vulnerable Youth Protection Act locally in Arkansas. Transsexuals are basically denied their identity and denigrated as "confusion". It is mainly about categorizing people as only female or male. Anything that does not fit exactly into these two categories is considered wrong or even punishable.

The Republican hardliners propose a statute of limitations of 15 years - this is how long courts could still impose high damages of up to 15 million dollars in retrospect. Various professions are threatened by this lawsuit, as the magazine "Newsweek" reports. For example, hairdressers or teachers who deviate from a child's birth name.

"It's about protecting children from a gender ideology," said Bentley, explaining her current violation: "We need to ensure that children are not forced to make decisions they don't understand."

Experts, on the other hand, rate the plan as unconstitutional. A representative of the Arkansas Attorney General said that parts of the law probably violate the right to free speech.