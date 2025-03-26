USA under Donald Trump Politicians want to criminalize short hairstyles for girls
Valérie Glutz
26.3.2025
There's one thing that both friends and foes have to give Donald Trump credit for: It never gets boring with the 47th President of the USA. You can find all the news about the New Yorker and the country he governs here in the ticker.
- Donald Trump has been President of the USA again since January 20, 2025. It is already his second term in office: he was already in the White House once, from 2017 to 2021.
8.51 am
Republicans want to criminalize short hairstyles for girls
In the US state of Arkansas, Republican MPs Mary Bentley and Alan Clark have introduced a bill that, among other things, would criminalize allegedly incorrect hairstyles or clothing for minors.
According to this law, anyone who helps minors with their "social transition" could be held legally responsible. This includes changes to clothing, pronouns, hairstyles and names. So you could get into trouble if you help a child get a new haircut or wear the "wrong" clothes.
The bill with the number 1668 is intended to enshrine the Trump government's Vulnerable Youth Protection Act locally in Arkansas. Transsexuals are basically denied their identity and denigrated as "confusion". It is mainly about categorizing people as only female or male. Anything that does not fit exactly into these two categories is considered wrong or even punishable.
The Republican hardliners propose a statute of limitations of 15 years - this is how long courts could still impose high damages of up to 15 million dollars in retrospect. Various professions are threatened by this lawsuit, as the magazine "Newsweek" reports. For example, hairdressers or teachers who deviate from a child's birth name.
"It's about protecting children from a gender ideology," said Bentley, explaining her current violation: "We need to ensure that children are not forced to make decisions they don't understand."
Experts, on the other hand, rate the plan as unconstitutional. A representative of the Arkansas Attorney General said that parts of the law probably violate the right to free speech.
Wednesday, March 26, 2025, 1:35 a.m.
Trump's national security adviser takes full responsibility for chat scandal
The National Security Advisor to US President Donald Trump, Mike Waltz, has taken full responsibility for the fact that a journalist was caught up in a secret group chat involving government employees. He himself had formed the group, Waltz told the Fox News channel. That was embarrassing. However, Waltz said he did not know how the journalist's number got into his cell phone and how he then joined the group. Perhaps a contact in his address book had been saved in his cell phone with a different number.
He had never met or sent a text message to Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic magazine, whom he called a Trump hater, scum and loser, Waltz said. Now he had spoken to tech billionaire and Trump confidant Elon Musk. The best technicians would now get to the bottom of the matter. The security advisor also made it clear that he did not want Goldberg to publish the entire course of the chat via the Signal app. He had previously only published excerpts.
President Trump had previously rejected accusations against his team and defended Waltz. According to Goldberg, he was invited - probably by mistake - into the group chat of several ministers and high-ranking members of the government and was able to read their conversations about the upcoming US military action in Yemen live.
11.04 pm
Trump wants to tighten rules for elections
US President Donald Trump wants to significantly tighten the rules for voting in the United States with a far-reaching executive order. In a new decree, the Republican has instructed several federal authorities to take measures aimed at more restrictive handling of voter registration, postal voting and election monitoring.
A US president cannot directly force states to change their election laws - their design falls under their jurisdiction. Trump is therefore planning to exert financial pressure to push through his plans: Certain federal funds are only to flow to states that comply.
Among other things, the order provides for stricter verification requirements for US citizenship, stricter measures to combat suspected voter fraud and restrictions on postal voting.
Among other countries, Germany is cited as a model for more reliable election rules, as in Germany - in contrast to the "patchwork of voting methods" in the USA - voting is still carried out using paper ballots. Depending on the state, voting computers and digital counting systems are used in US elections.
Experts emphasize that, despite its complexity, the US electoral system is essentially reliable and cases of electoral fraud are rare. Civil rights activists accuse Trump of wanting to make voting more difficult for certain population groups.
The Republican has still not conceded his defeat in the 2020 presidential election against Democrat Joe Biden. His unsubstantiated claim of massive electoral fraud was a major trigger for the violent storming of the US Capitol by radicalized supporters on 6 January 2021.
Experts expect civil rights organizations to take legal action against the decree. They see it as an attack on democratic participation, particularly of minorities. The fact that Trump is targeting postal voting is also viewed critically. Many people in the USA - a large country with often inadequate public transport - are dependent on it.
21:47
US Vice President Vance wants to travel to Greenland himself
US Vice President J.D. Vance will accompany his wife Usha on her trip to Greenland on Friday. "We're going to see how things are going there," Vance said in a video posted online on Tuesday. "On behalf of President Trump, we want to strengthen the security of the people of Greenland because we believe it's important to the security of the entire world." Many other countries have threatened Greenland to threaten the US and Canada, Vance said, without naming names. It was about "the security of the whole world".
9.09 pm
Trump: Europeans are freeloaders
US President Donald Trump has described Europeans as freeloaders. When asked by a journalist whether he shared a statement in a secret group chat that Europeans are freeloaders, Trump said: "Do you really want an answer?". He then continued, "Yes, I think they were parasitizing. The European Union has been absolutely terrible to us on trade, terrible."
Earlier, excerpts from a group chat by members of the Trump administration about attacks in Yemen revealed a deep disdain for Europe. Vice President J.D. Vance was quoted as saying, "I just hate to bail out Europe again." One participant, who according to "Atlantic" editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg is said to be US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, responded: "I fully share your disgust for European parasitism. It's pathetic."
20.08 hrs
Court: US government may suspend admission of new refugees
An appeals court has allowed US President Donald Trump's administration to put the admission of new refugees on hold while a legal dispute over his decree suspending the US refugee program continues. Refugees whose entry was approved prior to the president's executive order are not affected by the decision of the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals. With its decision, the court overruled a ruling by Judge Jamal Whitehead. He had ruled that Trump was not allowed to override the law passed by Congress that created the refugee program.
18:57
War plans in signal chat: Trump plays down security breach
US President Donald Trump has played down the publication of sensitive plans for attacks on the Yemeni Huthi militia in a group chat. The incident, in which a journalist was able to read details of the planned attacks in a group chat on the messaging app Signal, was "the only mishap in two months" that his administration had allowed itself, he said.
Trump told NBC that the lapse had turned out to be "not serious". He emphasized his continued support for National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, who had inadvertently added the editor-in-chief of "The Atlantic" magazine, Jeffrey Goldberg, to the chat in which 18 high-ranking government and agency officials discussed the planning of the attacks. "Michael Waltz has learned his lesson and he's a good man," Trump said.
The use of Signal to discuss sensitive operational plans has exposed the government to sharp criticism from Democrats. Members of Congress expressed dismay that the White House and senior officials maintained that no classified information had been disclosed. Officials struggled to explain why the publicly accessible app was used as a platform for such a sensitive matter.
3:32 p.m.
Congress questions intelligence officials
The alleged publication of war plans in a group chat by high-ranking government representatives is also a matter for the US Congress.
FBI Director Kash Patel, Intelligence Coordinator Tulsi Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe were scheduled to testify today before the Senate Intelligence Committee on threats to the US and answer pressing questions about the security breach.
Tomorrow, Wednesday, they should then answer questions in the House Intelligence Committee. The incident was made public by a report in "The Atlantic" magazine.
According to the magazine, its editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg was a member of the chat on the messaging app Signal, in which high-ranking officials, including Ratcliffe and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, are said to have laid out attack plans for Yemen.
Goldberg said the chat included "operational details of the upcoming attacks on the Iran-backed Huthi rebels in Yemen, including information on targets, weapons used by the US and attack sequences". Two hours after Goldberg received the details, the attacks began, according to the report.
He was "appalled" by the leak of historically classified information, said House Representative Jim Himes, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee. He and others would demand answers at the hearing, he said.
The annual congressional hearings will also offer insight into the reordering of priorities under President Donald Trump's administration. Administration officials have cited the fight against fentanyl, violent crime, human trafficking and irregular migration as priorities.
The hearings will also take place against the backdrop of a serious change in the way the new US administration deals with Russia, which is at war in Ukraine.
12.30 pm
Greenland's government contradicts Trump
According to its own statements, the Greenlandic government has not invited anyone to the island - neither for a private nor an official visit.
The caretaker government stated this in a Facebook post in response to US President Donald Trump's statement that the controversial visit to Greenland by the wife of US Vice President J.D. Vance, Usha Vance, was by invitation - see video below.
"I think Greenland is gonna be something that maybe is in our future": Asked about the US delegation visiting Greenland, President Trump said that people of Greenland invited the US, Greenland was feeling "abandoned" and the Second Lady "loves the concept of Greenland".— Anton Gerashchenko (@antongerashchenko.bsky.social) 25. März 2025 um 09:00
[image or embed]
Trump did not say who invited her. The visit was a sign of friendliness, he said yesterday after a cabinet meeting. According to the White House, Usha Vance will travel with her son and companions to Greenland, which is part of the Danish kingdom, on March 27.
During her visit, she will visit historical sites, learn more about Greenland's heritage and attend a traditional dog sled race, according to reports. According to media reports, Vance will be accompanied to Greenland by Trump's National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen also reacted to the US delegation's trip to Greenland. She told the radio station DR that the visit was obviously not about what Greenland needs or wants. Frederiksen spoke of unacceptable pressure being exerted on Greenland and Denmark and added: "This is pressure that we will withstand."
Trump has been talking about wanting to take control of Greenland for months. He justifies this either on the grounds of national or international security. With this in mind, his son Donald Trump Jr. traveled to the capital Nuuk for a day at the beginning of January to attract media attention.
Just a week ago, hundreds of people in Nuuk and elsewhere protested against Trump's takeover plans. Nato partner Denmark points out that the citizens of the largely autonomous Greenland could decide their own future and possible independence from the Danish kingdom.
Greenlandic politicians are in the process of forming a new government following the parliamentary elections on March 11. Local elections will also be held on the island on April 1.
11 a.m.
"Denmark is probably the best ally America has ever had"
JD Vance in attack mode: "Denmark is not doing its job and is not a good ally", says the US Vice President in an interview with "Fox News". Donald Trump also doesn't care whether the Europeans are upset that Washington is showing territorial interest in Greenland.
Trump sent J.D. Vance out to threaten Denmark. Vance claims Denmark is “not a good ally,” then completely dismisses Europe’s deep concerns about Greenland. The Trump regime’s strategy to condition Americans for the U.S. takeover of Greenland continues.— Stephanie Kennedy (@wordswithsteph.bsky.social) 24. März 2025 um 01:09
[image or embed]
In an interview with "The Advocate ", his fellow countryman Rufus Gifford is "very hurt" by these words: the former US ambassador in Copenhagen recalls that no country has suffered more losses per capita in Afghanistan than Denmark.
Whether in combat operations against ISIS in Iraq, the removal of chemical weapons from Syria or the fight against Ebola in Africa: Copenhagen's response has always been a "clear and quick yes", explains the diplomat.
Rufus Gifford, the former US ambassador to Denmark, has a few things to say to JD Vance about his statement on Fox News about Denmark being a bad Ally. www.facebook.com/reel/5195833...— Ms. Hansen (@shenphenchoedron.bsky.social) 25. März 2025 um 08:45
[image or embed]
"Denmark is probably the best ally America has ever had," emphasizes Gifford. "They've always been there for us, and when the Vice President of the United States says they're a bad ally just to score political points with Greenland, it's just insulting."
Referring to Danish soldiers who have been killed or injured in US wars, the 50-year-old adds: "I am very concerned about how these veterans and their families feel when they hear the Vice President of the United States questioning Denmark's loyalty as an ally. I can't imagine how they feel."
9.07 am
Financial experts warn of possible recession
Deutsche Bank estimates the risk of a possible recession in the USA at 43 percent, writes CNBC.
This was the result of a survey of 400 participants conducted between March 17 and 20. Slower growth and higher inflation could lead to stagflation - even if the number of unemployed is still low.
The bank Morgan Stanley also believes stagflation is possible: "The recent correction in equity markets was triggered by the 'uncertainty shock' of ever-changing tariff policy, as investors feared that it could develop into a slowdown or even a recession," it said in a statement.
Jeffrey Gundlach puts the risk of a recession higher: the investor puts the figure at 50 to 60 percent.
8.49 a.m.
"I don't even have a security clearance anymore, moron"
Adam Kinzinger is one of the few Republicans to publicly stand up to Donald Trump: Time and again, the former congressman has criticized the US president.
Now he seems to have received the receipt for it: The White House announced on March 21 that some ex-politicians will be denied access to intelligence information. These include Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Antony Blinken, Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.
But the 47-year-old can only laugh about it: He hasn't been a member of the military for a year, says Kinzinger in a social media video: "I don't even have a security clearance anymore, moron," he laughs. "Sorry I'm living rent-free in your head, Donald, but you got that wrong."
Living rent free in Trumps head!— Adam Kinzinger (@adamkinzinger.bsky.social) 22. März 2025 um 04:31
[image or embed]
