At the beginning of 2025, devastating wildfires ravaged large parts of Los Angeles. What remains is toxic waste that ends up in the sea. Simone Bargetze attends a demonstration and drives through burnt-down neighborhoods.

A series of major fires broke out in Los Angeles at the beginning of the year. Several neighborhoods burned down, thousands of people lost their homes and several people died. It took weeks before the fire could be extinguished.

The fire left behind traces and toxic waste. And it ended up in the sea. The residents of Los Angeles are fighting back against this. Including Simone Bargetze. This week, she takes you along to a demonstration and drives through the burnt-down neighborhoods with her friend. An impressive picture.

At the demonstration, she also meets well-known characters from Harry Potter. Want to know who it is? Then watch the new video of "L.A. Calling: Simone's Hollywood Stories" above.