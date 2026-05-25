Pope Leo XIV has called for strict guidelines for dealing with artificial intelligence (AI) in his first encyclical. After a year in office, the head of 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide warned in the letter of the numerous dangers that the new technology poses for human coexistence. But he also sees opportunities. The treatise, which is more than 100 pages long, is entitled "Magnifica Humanitas" (Magnificent Humanity).

The first encyclical in the term of office of a new pope is often regarded as a kind of government declaration for his pontificate. Such "circulars" - the literal meaning - are intended to give believers around the world a moral compass. As the successor to the late Pope Francis, Leo has been in office since May last year. He is the first American to head the Catholic world church and, at the age of 70, a relatively young pope.

"On the preservation of the human person in the age of AI"

The letter is subtitled "On the preservation of the human person in the age of artificial intelligence". In it, Leo emphasizes that AI can be a "valuable aid" in various areas. Above all, however, he warns of its risks - for example, that only a few people who already own a lot will benefit from it. "Small, very influential groups can control information and consumption, condition democratic processes and influence economic dynamics."

It is therefore "essential that the use of AI - especially when it comes to public goods and fundamental rights - is accompanied by clear criteria and effective controls". The ownership of user data must also be regulated. The Pope emphasized several times that AI must be based on morals and human values. However, this is of no use "if this morality is determined by a few". This is often seen as criticism of tech billionaires in the USA.

Autonomous weapon systems should not be allowed to make decisions

The pontiff was particularly critical of the impact of artificial intelligence on conflicts. According to the letter, AI-supported autonomous weapons systems have made wars "more feasible". However, AI must be "disarmed". Under no circumstances should machines alone be allowed to decide over life and death. It states: "It is therefore not permissible to entrust fatal or at least irreversible decisions to artificial systems."

Leo XIV himself was present at the presentation of his first encyclical in the Vatican - a first for the Church. In addition to high-ranking cardinals and theologians, the co-founder of the AI company Anthropic, tech billionaire Chris Olah, was also present. The US company is in dispute with President Donald Trump because it does not want to make its AI models available for autonomous weapons systems. Trump has recently criticized both Anthropic and the Pope on several occasions.

"Let us remain faithful to the truth"

In his doctrinal letter, Leo also warns against falling for AI lies and fakes: "Let us remain faithful to the truth!" The "incessant flow of information, opinions and images" with increasingly sophisticated algorithms could easily influence decisions and preferences. At the height of his dispute with the Pope, Trump published an AI-generated image showing himself as Jesus. The US president is not mentioned in the encyclical.

The Pope emphasizes several times in the text that humans, or the human condition, must come first despite all technological advances. "No computer system, however sophisticated, can create a heart that surrenders or a conscience that recognizes the good."

Pope refers to predecessor Leo XIII.

The encyclical is dated May 15. On this day, it was exactly 135 years ago that Leo's namesake Leo XIII published his encyclical "Rerum novarum" ("On New Things"). In doing so, the "worker pope" laid the foundations for Catholic social teaching in the wake of the industrial revolution. Some experts are already referring to the new letter as the "AI social encyclical".

Such doctrinal letters from popes have been around since the 18th century. They are usually named after their first two or three words. Leo's "Magnifica Humanitas" begins with the sentence: "Magnificent humanity, created by God, is today faced with a decisive choice: either it builds a new Tower of Babel or it builds the city in which God and humanity dwell together." The biblical parable of the Tower of Babel is a symbol of human arrogance and megalomania.

The current Pope's namesake, Leo XIII, published more than 90 encyclicals during his time in office. The pontiff from the USA refers to him time and again. Many therefore expect that he will also write many such doctrinal letters - also because Leo is expected to be in office for a long time. Pope Francis, his immediate predecessor, issued four encyclicals in twelve years in office.