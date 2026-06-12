Pope Leo XIV has sharply criticized smugglers and others who profit from migration in the Canary Islands and called on them to repent.

Pope Leo XIV holds a little girl in his arms as he arrives for a meeting with migrants at the Las Raíces reception center in San Cristóbal de La Laguna on Tenerife. Photo: Arturo Rodriguez/AP/dpa

At a meeting with migrants and integration workers in the Plaza del Cristo de La Laguna in Tenerife, the head of the world’s approximately 1.4 billion Catholics addressed those who profit from the hardship and despair of many migrants: “Stop it! Repent!”

Leo said he wanted to send a “clear message” to those who “exploit the desperation of others; to those who organize death routes, engage in human trafficking, withhold documents, exploit workers, threaten women, defraud families, and turn the suffering of others into a business.” Earlier, migrants had shared their experiences with him.

Pope: Integration is a mutual process

For many years, the Canary Islands have been a hotspot for the migration flow from Africa across the Atlantic to Europe. The phenomenon particularly shaped the islands between 2020 and 2024. Last year, the number of boat migrants did drop sharply. At the height of the crisis in 2024, however, nearly 50,000 people arrived irregularly in the Canary Islands within a single year.

At the same time, Leo advocated for understanding integration as a two-way process. Neither should arriving migrants be forced to completely abandon their origins and memories, nor should parallel societies emerge. Those who come to a new country learn to settle in and integrate into society. The host society, in turn, learns to “expand its own home” without diluting its identity, Leo added.

Canary Islands are the final stop on the Spain visit

The visit to Tenerife is part of the final leg of the Pope’s multi-day trip to Spain. On Thursday, he visited the neighboring island of Gran Canaria, where he also met with migrants and integration workers. Prior to that, Leo visited Madrid and Barcelona. After a large Mass in the port of Santa Cruz de Tenerife in the afternoon, the Pontiff will fly back to Rome.