dpatopbilder - Pope Leo XIV arrives in procession to celebrate Mass at the Japoma Stadium. Cameroon is the second stop on an eleven-day trip to Africa for the head of the Catholic Church. Photo: Andrew Medichini/AP/dpa Keystone

On his trip to Africa, Pope Leo XIV encouraged African youth for the future in a mass attended by more than 100,000 people.

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"Do not give in to mistrust and discouragement," said the head of the Catholic Church at the service in Cameroon's largest city, Douala. "Refuse every kind of assault and violence that promises quick profit."

In his sermon, Leo once again referred to the numerous conflicts and the great differences between rich and poor on the African continent. However, there are also many people there "who, like us, hunger for peace, freedom and justice". According to estimates, more than 120,000 people took part in the mass in front of a large stadium in Douala. Many had set off on foot early in the morning to cheer on the Pope.

More Catholics in Africa than in Europe

For Leo, it was the largest mass so far in his almost one-year term of office. The West African state of Cameroon is the second stop on an eleven-day trip to Africa for the first pontiff from the USA after Algeria. Angola and Equatorial Guinea will follow.

Africa is one of the regions of the world where the Catholic Church is growing. Around 290 million Catholics currently live there - now even more than in Europe and many of them at a young age. Of the approximately 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide, around a fifth (20.3 percent) now come from Africa. One of the continent's major problems is high youth unemployment.