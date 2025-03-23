Pope Francis appears in public again for the first time since his severe pneumonia. The 88-year-old takes part in the Angelus prayer - his first appearance in over a month.

After more than a month in hospital, Pope Francis appears in public again for the first time. The 88-year-old takes part in the Angelus prayer, which is broadcast on a large screen in St. Peter's Square. It is the first time since February 9 that the pontiff has led this prayer again.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni confirmed that Francis will be released from hospital after the prayer and will return to the Vatican. The news of his imminent release was announced by doctors Sergio Alfieri and Luigi Carbone on Saturday evening at a press conference called at short notice at Gemelli University Hospital.

Pneumonia led to severe shortness of breath

Francis had been undergoing treatment at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome since February 14. A complicated inflammation had affected both lungs, and various pathogens were also found in his respiratory tract. The Pope's health situation was worrying at times: his kidneys were no longer working properly and he suffered several bouts of severe respiratory distress.

To support his breathing, the Pope was given a mechanical breathing aid via a mask. However, according to the doctors, artificial respiration by intubation was not necessary.

On March 15, the Vatican published this photo of Pope Francis celebrating mass at the Gemelli Hospital, where he has been receiving treatment since mid-February. KEYSTONE

Medical care still necessary

Despite his return to the Vatican, Francis remains in poor health. Doctors recommend that he rest for another two months. In his residence, the Casa Santa Marta, he continues to be supplied with additional oxygen via a nasal tube. His breathing and exercise therapy will also continue.

Today's public appearance is the first since his admission in mid-February. The Vatican has only published a single photo of him during this time, showing him from behind. In addition, Francis had reported from the hospital weeks ago in an audio message.

By taking part in the Angelus prayer, the Pope is now sending a sign of recovery - even if his doctors are still ordering him to take it easy.

