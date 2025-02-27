According to the Vatican, the seriously ill Pope is improving. Bild: dpa

This Friday, the 88-year-old Pope Francis has been in hospital for two weeks. In the meantime, the daily bulletins sound more confident. But you don't get to see the Pope.

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to official reports, Pope Francis is still on the road to recovery.

The head of the Catholic Church was admitted to the university hospital in Rome two weeks ago with severe pneumonia.

However, he is not expected to be discharged any time soon. Show more

According to official information, Pope Francis is still on the road to recovery. "The Holy Father's clinical condition has continued to improve today," according to the daily bulletin from the Gemelli Hospital in Rome, which the Vatican published in the evening. The 88-year-old, who is suffering from severe pneumonia, has received oxygen physiotherapy. He was also supplied with oxygen via a breathing mask. It had previously been reported that Francis was in good spirits.

Nevertheless, he is not expected to be discharged soon. "In view of the complexity of the clinical picture, further days of clinical stability are required," said the statement. The head of the Catholic Church was admitted to the university hospital two weeks ago on Friday. The pontiff has now been in hospital for longer than ever before.

Back to work in the afternoon

On March 13 - in two weeks' time - it will be twelve years since the Argentinian was elected Pope. There is speculation that Francis definitely wants to be back in the Vatican by then. On Thursday, he received physiotherapy twice. In the afternoon, the Pope received communion in his wing on the tenth floor of the hospital, prayed and then worked.

However, doctors are still pointing out how dangerous such severe pneumonia is at Francis' age. The Director General of the Gemelli Clinical Foundation, Marco Elefanti, described the Pope's state of health in a speech as "actually quite critical". Although there is a "slightly positive development that makes us a little more optimistic, but always within a general framework as we have described it."

Additional oxygen and cortisone continue

Due to his breathing problems, the Pope has been given several high doses of supplemental oxygen via a tube through his nose in recent days. Apparently, this therapy is working: According to official information, he has not had any more major attacks of breathlessness since the weekend. His blood values have also improved. He is also receiving a range of medication, including cortisone. He has not been seen by the public since he was admitted in mid-February.

In the meantime, the announcement that Francis intends to convene a consistory, i.e. a meeting of the cardinals, caused speculation. This fueled rumours of a resignation, as the German Pope Benedict XVI had surprisingly resigned from office at such a consistory in February 2013. The Vatican has repeatedly contradicted all speculation about Francis' thoughts of resigning. A date for the consistory has not yet been set.