According to the Vatican, Pope Francis' condition remains "stable". The 88-year-old has had no further bouts of breathlessness following a setback a few days ago, the Holy See spokesperson announced.

In the coming night, however, Francis will sleep with a mask for "mechanical ventilation", as he did last night.

The Argentinian-born Pope is suffering from bilateral pneumonia. Show more

He was supplied with oxygen via a tube through his nose on Wednesday. In the coming night, however, Francis will sleep with a mask for "mechanical ventilation", as he did last night.

The head of the Catholic Church has been receiving treatment at the Gemelli Clinic in Rome for almost three weeks. Born in Argentina, he is suffering from bilateral pneumonia. Since his admission on February 14, there have already been several complications: He suffered attacks of acute respiratory distress four times.

According to the Vatican, Francis spent the day in an armchair. He also devoted himself to some work tasks, it was said. In the morning, he called the parish priest of Gaza, Gabriel Romanelli. He had already done this several times from the hospital. In the afternoon, he alternated between resting and working. The doctors at the hospital are still reluctant to give a prognosis on the further course of the disease.