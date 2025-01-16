Pope Francis has suffered a minor injury in a fall. Bild: sda/Alessandra Tarantino/AP

Scary moment in the Vatican. Pope Francis has suffered a minor injury in a fall at his residence.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Pope Francis has suffered a minor injury in a fall at the Vatican.

The head of the Catholic Church bruised his right forearm.

Francis was able to attend the planned audiences.

The Pope already had a minor accident in December. Show more

Pope Francis fell at his residence in the Vatican and bruised his right forearm. According to the Holy See, the 88-year-old's arm is not broken, but has been "immobilized" as a precaution. The incident reportedly occurred in the morning.

Despite the accident, Francis completed his audiences scheduled for the morning as planned. In pictures published by the official news portal "Vatican News", the Pope was wearing an arm sling. He greeted his guests with his left hand.

Another accident in December

At the beginning of December, the head of the Catholic Church had already suffered a clearly visible bruise on his chin in a minor accident at the Vatican guest house Santa Marta. At the time, it was said that the Pope had bumped his head on the bedside table. The hematoma was visible for some time.

The health of the Argentinian-born Pope, who has been Pope since 2013, has been a cause for concern for some time. Due to a severe knee condition, Francis usually uses a wheelchair during public appearances and only stands for short periods of time. In the winter months, he also suffers from colds.