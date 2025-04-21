Pope Francis is dead. (archive picture) dpa

Pope Francis is dead. This was announced by the Vatican in a video message on Monday. He was 88 years old.

Pope Francis died on Monday at the age of 88.

He had recently been hospitalized for several weeks due to bilateral pneumonia.

On Sunday, he had attended Easter mass in the Vatican. Show more

Pope Francis has died. The head of 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide died on Monday at the age of 88, the Vatican announced. The Argentinian had headed the Catholic Church since 2013.

"This morning at 7.35 a.m., the Bishop of Rome, Francis returned to the house of the Father," the Vatican statement said. "His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and his Church." Francis was at the head of around 1.4 billion Catholics around the world for more than a decade. He was also Bishop of Rome and head of state of the Vatican.

Born in Argentina - whose real name is Jorge Mario Bergoglio - he had been in office since March 2013. At that time, he was elected to succeed the German Pope Benedict XVI following his surprise resignation, the first non-European to do so in more than 1,200 years. For a long time, Francis had the Pope Emeritus at his side in the Vatican: Benedict XVI - whose real name was Joseph Ratzinger - died in 2022 at the age of 95.

Blessing pronounced at Easter mass

Just yesterday, Pope Francis personally gave his blessing Urbi et Orbi (To the City and the World) at Easter, despite his ailing health. He was cheered by tens of thousands of faithful in St. Peter's Square in the Vatican during his most important appearance since his release from hospital.

However, Francis spoke the blessing in a very weak voice and only in a shortened version. Afterwards, he was driven around the square in the heart of the Vatican for several minutes in an open papamobile. He stopped the car several times to greet the children. He still appeared to be in need of help after his life-threatening pneumonia.