On the second stop of his visit to Spain, Pope Leo XIV held a prayer vigil in the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona with around 40,000 predominantly young participants. As on his arrival at midday in Barcelona Cathedral, the pontiff once again addressed the people in Catalan, who reacted with great enthusiasm to this recognition of their language. There are strong separatist forces in Catalonia who are calling for the independence of the region in the north-east of the country from Spain.

The US-American, who has spoken perfect Spanish since his time as a missionary and bishop in Peru, was also reacting to criticism of the Vatican's initial announcement that the Pope would only speak in Spanish during his week-long stay in Spain. The Archbishop of Barcelona, Juan José Omella Omella, then said in response to the demands that the Pope should definitely also speak Catalan in Barcelona: "The Pope will do what he can." And Leo was able to do more than people had probably expected.

Pope answered tricky questions

Young people were able to ask Leo questions at the vigil, which he answered partly in Catalan and Spanish. They dealt with topics such as the deeper meaning of life beyond career and self-optimization, ways out of depression through faith or domestic violence and a broken home. In front of the Olympic Stadium, the Pope blessed 30 ambulances for Ukraine.

Robert Prevost, who was elected Pope in May last year, arrived in Madrid on Saturday for his week-long visit to Spain. His modest appearance combined with clear messages for peace, international law and respect for the dignity of all people, including refugees, earned him great popularity. He also issued an urgent warning about the dangers of right-wing populist tendencies and the increasing polarization in politics and society. More than 1.2 million people took part in an open-air mass in Madrid.

On Wednesday in the Basilica Sagrada Familia

The highlight of his stay in Barcelona is likely to be a mass on Wednesday evening in the famous Sagrada Familia basilica, which attracts millions of visitors every year.

The last stop on the trip will be the Canary Islands on Thursday. There, the head of 1.4 billion Catholics wants to meet with refugees. Tens of thousands have arrived there in small wooden boats over the Atlantic from Africa in recent years in the hope of a better and safer life. Many did not survive the dangerous crossing.