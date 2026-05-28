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1000 hp and highly controversial Pope Leo tests the first electric Ferrari

Adrian Kammer

28.5.2026

The first all-electric Ferrari is causing controversy even before it goes on sale. While fans argue about the design, the 550,000 franc sports car receives a prominent visit from the Vatican.

28.05.2026, 10:12

28.05.2026, 17:41

Pope Leo XIV is allowed to take a seat in the new Ferrari Luce at his summer residence Castel Gandolfo. The model is the first fully electric Ferrari and the brand's first five-seater.

With around 1050 hp, acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds and a top speed of 310 km/h, it boasts impressive performance figures.

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While the technology is impressive, the design clearly divides the experts - there is even mocking talk of the "Playmobil look".

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