Israel attacks Iran Pope Leo to Iran and Israel: "No one should ever threaten the existence of the other"
Stefan Michel
13.6.2025
Israel attacks Iran massively from the air. The bombardment is aimed at military targets, the Iranian nuclear program and leading figures in the Islamic Republic. The developments in the ticker.
- Since the night of Friday, June 13, Israel has been attacking Iran massively from the air.
- The capital Tehran, the nuclear facility in Natan and targets in other parts of the country were attacked. An overview of the targets can be found here.
- Several very high-ranking Iranian military personnel and important nuclear scientists were killed. Read more here.
- On Friday evening, Iran launched a retaliatory strike with missiles and several waves of attacks.
11.21 a.m.
Pope Leo XIV calls on Israel and Iran to show prudence
Pope Leo XIV has called on Israel and Iran to show prudence in the face of mutual attacks. "I would like to emphatically renew an appeal for responsibility and reason," said the Pontiff on Saturday during a public audience in St. Peter's Basilica. The situation in Iran and Israel had deteriorated considerably.
No one should threaten the existence of the other, Leo XIV declared. Rather, it is the duty of all countries "to support the cause of peace by pursuing paths of reconciliation and promoting solutions that guarantee security and dignity for all."
«It is the duty of all countries to support the cause of peace.»
Leo XIV.
Pope
The Pope called on both sides to engage in dialog "to build a lasting peace based on justice, fraternity and the common good".
-
10.39 a.m.
Jordan: Three injured by falling flying objects
Three people have been injured by falling debris in Jordan. According to the General Directorate of National Security, they were injured in the northern Jordanian city of Irbid when an "unknown object" fell on their house. They were taken to hospital. Their general condition is good.
The Jordanian TV station Al-Mamlaka reported that two people were injured in the incident. The falling pieces are said to have come from an explosive object.
At around the same time, Iran fired rockets in the direction of Israel. These must also pass through Jordanian airspace on their way there.
-
10.31 a.m.
Iran announces death of two more generals
Iran has announced the death of two more generals. Officers Gholamresa Mehrabi and Mehdi Rabani, two leading members of the general staff of the armed forces, were killed in the Israeli bombings, state radio reported.
According to the report, Mehrabi worked as deputy chief of the intelligence department in the general staff, while Rabani was deputy chief of operations. This brings the total number of confirmed fatalities among the generals to eight.
-
10.14 a.m.
Iran: Equipment at Fordo nuclear facility moved to safety Tehran
Iran says it has moved equipment to safety before the attack on the well-fortified Fordo nuclear facility. According to the state news agency Irna, Iranian Atomic Energy Agency spokesman Behrus Kamalwandi said that the damage outside the facility was manageable. Most of the equipment and materials had been moved to safe areas.
The Fordo nuclear facility is located around 100 kilometers southwest of Tehran. Centrifuges for uranium enrichment are also installed there. The facility is located deep underground and is protected by anti-aircraft guns. Iran only informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of the existence of the facility in 2009, two years after its construction - after the USA and allied Western intelligence services had already been aware of it.
Even before the major Israeli attack, experts warned that Iran could move highly enriched uranium to secret locations and secure it in the event of war. Such an attack would therefore prompt the leadership in Tehran all the more to seek nuclear weapons as a deterrent.
-
07:20 a.m.
Iran: Tehran airport the target of Israeli attacks Tehran
One of the two airports in the Iranian capital has been the target of Israeli attacks. The military section of Mehrabad Airport near Terminal 4 was hit by explosions during the night, as reported by the state news agency Irna. A hangar for fighter jets was hit. Meanwhile, air traffic is still blocked.
The news agency denied reports that the airport runways had been hit. Mehrabad is located in the heart of the metropolis with over 15 million inhabitants. It is mainly used for domestic flights and serves as a base for the government fleet. The international airport is located around 40 kilometers south of the capital.
-
06.38 a.m.
Israeli army: rocket fire from Iran again
According to the military, Israel was again attacked with missiles from Iran at dawn. The defense systems are in operation to intercept the threat, the military announced on Telegram. The population has been instructed to seek shelter and remain there until further notice. Leaving the shelters is only permitted with express permission.
Previously, there had already been several waves of attacks from Iran. Local media reported strikes in the area of the coastal metropolis of Tel Aviv. Several people had been injured and one woman had died.
-
Saturday, June 14, 2025, 04:17 hrs
Guterres calls on Israel and Iran to de-escalate
UN Secretary-General António Guterres has urged Israel and Iran to de-escalate. "Israeli bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities. Iranian missile attacks on Tel Aviv. Enough escalation," wrote Guterres on Platform X. Peace and diplomacy must prevail. However, it does not look like that at the moment. According to Israel's military, Iran also fired dozens of rockets at Israel during the night. At the same time, explosions were also reported from the Iranian capital Tehran.
Israeli bombardment of Iranian nuclear sites.— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) June 13, 2025
Iranian missile strikes in Tel Aviv.
Enough escalation.
Time to stop.
Peace and diplomacy must prevail.
"We are only at the beginning of an event that will probably be very different from previous direct clashes between Israel and Iran," Danny Citrinowicz, senior Iran researcher at Israel's Institute for National Security Studies, told the Wall Street Journal. The consequences of the current conflict could be far-reaching and significant for the future of Iran and the stability of the entire region, he was quoted as saying.
-
11.54 pm
Nine buildings in Tel Aviv suburb destroyed in Iranian attack
According to media reports, nine buildings in Ramat Gan, a suburb of the coastal metropolis of Tel Aviv, were destroyed in the Iranian missile attacks on Israel. Hundreds of apartments were evacuated when a rocket hit a building, reported the Haaretz newspaper.
According to previous information, at least 63 people were injured, two of them seriously, reported the news portal "ynet".
The Tel Aviv region is densely populated. The Iranian counter-attack triggered a missile alert in large parts of Israel.
-
23.47 hrs
Iran: 78 dead and 320 injured in Israeli attacks
Iran has confirmed that there have been dozens of deaths in the massive Israeli attacks on the country. "So far, 78 people, including high-ranking military personnel, have been killed and over 320 others injured. The vast majority of them were civilians, including women and children," Iranian UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani told the United Nations Security Council in New York. The media had previously reported slightly higher figures.
-
23:40
IAEA: Part of uranium enrichment plant in Iran destroyed
According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), parts of a uranium enrichment plant were destroyed in the Israeli air strikes in Iran. It was the above-ground part of the Natan pilot plant for fuel enrichment, in which uranium enriched to up to 60 percent is produced, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi told the UN Security Council in New York.
Experts have repeatedly criticized the fact that such a level of enrichment is not necessary for civilian purposes. A purity level of over 90 percent is required for nuclear weapons.
-
11.17 pm
Iran: US complicity beyond doubt
Iran accuses the United States of complicity in the Israeli attacks on the country. "The complicity of the USA in this terrorist attack is beyond doubt," Iranian UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani told the United Nations Security Council in New York.
Israel had attacked Iran "with the full intelligence and political support of the USA", the ambassador continued. "We will not forget that our people have lost their lives as a result of Israeli attacks with American weapons. These actions are tantamount to a declaration of war."
-
23.08
Hezbollah supporters in Lebanon celebrate Iran's missiles on Israel
Supporters of Hezbollah in Lebanon have celebrated the Iranian rocket fire against Israel with motorcades on the streets. Images from the Lebanese TV station Al-Jadid showed dozens of people on scooters, cars and other vehicles honking their horns as they drove through the streets of the suburbs of the capital Beirut, known as Dahija. They held up Hezbollah flags and the Iranian flag, among others. Other videos posted on social media showed them gathering near the Iranian embassy.
Eyewitnesses in the coastal city of Tyros in southern Lebanon reported that people were celebrating on balconies and at open windows when the Iranian missiles could be seen in the sky in the direction of Israel.
The Lebanese Hezbollah is one of Iran's most important non-state allies. It is considered to have been severely weakened since the war with Israel last fall. Israel killed a large part of its leadership, including its long-time secretary general Hassan Nasrallah.
-
22:31
Iran informs Atomic Energy Agency about attacks on nuclear facilities
Iran has informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that the nuclear facilities in Isfahan and Fordo have been attacked. So far, however, the IAEA does not have any more information than that which states that there has been military activity around these facilities, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi told the UN Security Council in New York. There was still no knowledge of any damage.
According to the IAEA, only attacks on the uranium enrichment plant in Natans have been confirmed so far. Grossi had warned that nuclear facilities should not be attacked under any circumstances and that such attacks could have serious radiation consequences.
The Israeli army announced in the evening that it had attacked the nuclear facility in Isfahan. Iranian media also reported at least two explosions at the Fordo nuclear facility. This is located around 100 kilometers southwest of Tehran and deep inside a mountain. Centrifuges for uranium enrichment are also installed there, but the facility is smaller than the one in Natan, which Israel also attacked in the course of the major attack on Iran.
-
22:24
Israel: Iran has crossed the red line
According to Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, Iran has crossed a red line with its attacks on civilian targets in Israel. Israel will continue to defend itself and Iran will pay a "very high price", said Katz in a statement after the start of the Iranian counter-attack.
Earlier, a senior Israeli security official had told Israel's Channel 12 that Israel would target Iranian oil facilities if Iran attacked population centers in Israel, as reported by the Times of Israel newspaper. This could have a significant impact on international oil prices.
Iran reacted immediately to this threat and warned that important economic and energy centers in Israel would then be attacked "immediately and far more destructively and devastatingly", as the Fars news agency wrote on Telegram.
Several missiles hit the densely populated Tel Aviv area during an Iranian counter-attack on Israel. According to Israeli media, at least 35 people were injured, including one woman seriously.
-
22:17
US military helps Israel with missile defense
According to media reports, the US military is supporting Israel in its defense against Iranian missile attacks. This involves shooting down ballistic missiles, reported the CNN channel and other media. They referred to unnamed representatives of the US government.
The USA emphasizes that it is not taking part in the Israeli attacks on Iran. The US military had already supported Israel in Tehran's missile defense attacks last year - at that time still under President Joe Biden. Even then, the USA did not openly participate in Israeli attacks in Iran.
-
10.12 p.m.
Lebanon closes airspace until Saturday morning
Due to the escalation between Israel and Iran, Lebanon has closed its airspace until Saturday morning. As the state news agency NNA reported, citing the Ministry of Transport, the closure is valid until 6.00 a.m. (local time; 5.00 a.m. Swiss time). Iraq and Jordan had previously announced the temporary closure of their respective airspace.
-
22:05
Netanyahu calls on Iranians to rise up against Iran's leadership
Following the start of the massive military attack on Iran's nuclear facilities, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called on the Iranian people to rise up against the leadership in Tehran. The aim of the Israeli operation was not only to eliminate the nuclear and ballistic threat posed to Israel by the "Islamic regime", but also to "pave the way for you to achieve your freedom", Netanyahu said in a video message to the "proud Iranian people".
The leadership in Tehran has "never been weaker than now". "This is your opportunity to stand up and raise your voices," added the Israeli Prime Minister. At the same time, he reiterated that Israel's attacks were not directed against the Iranian people, but only "against the murderous Islamic regime that oppresses and impoverishes you". He said the time had come for the Iranian people to rally around their flag and their historical heritage by standing up for their freedom from this "evil and oppressive regime".
-
9:48 p.m.
Israel's homeland security: people can leave bunkers - more than a dozen injured
Despite an expected further wave of Iranian rocket attacks, people in Israel can leave their bunkers and shelters for the time being. However, they should remain in the vicinity of the shelters until further notice, according to the Israeli Homeland Security.
A missile alert was triggered in the greater Tel Aviv area, Jerusalem and large parts of the country in the evening after the Iranian counter-attack began. The Israeli emergency services have reported more than a dozen casualties so far.
-
21:21
Macron: Stand by Israel in the event of Iranian retaliation
French President Emmanuel Macron has promised Israel support in the event of a retaliatory strike by Iran. A few minutes before Iran fired missiles towards Israel this evening, he said: "If Israel were to be attacked in retaliation by Iran, France would participate in operations to protect and defend Israel, given its influence, if it were in a position to do so." Conversely, he ruled out participation in Israeli offensive actions of any kind.
He also assured other countries in the region that France would be present should their security be threatened by a retaliatory strike. Macron specifically mentioned Lebanon.
-
21:16
Israeli fire department reports missions after Iranian rocket attacks
Following the start of Iranian missile attacks on Israel, the Israeli fire department has reported several "serious" incidents. In the Dan region near Tel Aviv, firefighters battled a fire in a high-rise building and attempted to rescue trapped people, a spokesman said on Friday evening. The Israeli rescue service reported seven injured people in the center of the country.
-
21:13
Iran launches third wave of attacks
Iran has fired a third wave of rockets at Israel in its counter-attack. This was reported by state radio. The Revolutionary Guards confirmed the start of the operation.
According to its own statements, the elite force targeted dozens of military targets and air bases. According to the Israeli rescue service, there were several casualties.
-
21:06
Israeli rescue service: Seven strikes in the Tel Aviv area
The Israeli rescue service spoke of several casualties after the start of the Iranian counter-attack. There were reports of seven impact sites, Israeli media quoted the Red Star of David.
According to the information so far, the people were only slightly injured. Several buildings were also damaged. The reports referred to the greater Tel Aviv area and the nearby city of Ramat Gan. Sirens also sounded in other parts of Israel, according to Israeli media reports.
-
20:55
Rockets hit Tel Aviv
The Israeli Iron Dome air defense system was able to fend off numerous Iranian missiles. Nevertheless, according to consistent media reports, there was at least one missile strike in Israel's largest city. According to reports, there were also casualties.
-
20.50 hrs
Second wave of missiles from Iran on Israel
Iran has fired a second wave of missiles at Israel in its counter-attack. These are on their way to their targets, reported the state news agency Irna. The Israeli army also confirmed a second wave of attacks.
No further details were initially known. The Revolutionary Guards confirmed the start of the operation. According to its own statements, the elite force targeted dozens of military targets and air bases.
-
20:43
Israeli army deploys reservists in several parts of the country
Following its attack on targets in Iran, the Israeli army says it has begun deploying reservists in all parts of Israel. Reservists "from various units" will be deployed to targets throughout the country, the army said. This is being done as part of "preparation for defense and attack in all areas".
Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated in a video message that he expected "several waves of Iranian attacks" in response to the Israeli airstrikes.
Regarding the Israeli attacks on targets in Iran, Netanyahu said that he had already ordered the "dismantling of the Iranian nuclear program" six months ago. The attacks were originally planned for the end of April, but "for various reasons" this "did not work out".
-
8.34 pm
Trump urges Iran to reach nuclear deal
US President Donald Trump has urged Tehran to reach a swift agreement in the dispute over Iran's nuclear program. Following the massive Israeli attacks, Trump described the situation in the Middle East as a second chance for the Iranian leadership to prevent further destruction "before there is nothing left, and to save what was once known as the Iranian Empire". Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the attacks would continue for as long as necessary to destroy the Iranian nuclear program.
The White House announced that it was not involved in the attacks on Friday night. However, Trump stressed that Israel had used its extensive arsenal of weapons provided by the US to attack Iran's main uranium enrichment facility in Natans and the country's missile program as well as senior nuclear scientists. The US President declared on his Truth Social platform that he had warned the Iranian leadership. "The United States makes by far the best and most lethal military equipment in the world, and Israel has a lot of it, and there's a lot more to come - and they know how to use it."
Trump called into US news shows to renew his demands for Iran to curb its nuclear program. CNN reporter Dana Bash said Trump had demanded that the Iranians come to the negotiating table and reach an agreement. Trump told NBC News that Iranian government officials would invite him to a meeting, but gave no further details. Trump also spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron about the situation in the Middle East and was due to speak to Netanyahu by telephone in the evening.
US representatives were actually due to meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Oman on Sunday for another round of talks. Trump's confidant and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff is still planning to travel to Oman at the weekend. However, it is unclear whether the Iranian side will attend the talks, according to US sources.
-
20:20
Israeli army: Iran has fired missiles at Israel
According to the Israeli army, it has registered the launch of Iranian missiles towards Israel. An air alert has been issued in several parts of the country and the population has been called upon to take shelter.
Update 8.25 p.m.: According to its own statements, Iran has fired "hundreds" of missiles at Israel. The massive rocket fire began a few minutes ago, according to a statement published by the state news agency Irna.
-
20:16
Putin on the phone with Iran and Israel
Russian President Vladimir Putin has spoken to both sides on the phone about the Israeli airstrikes on nuclear facilities in Iran. In talks with Iranian head of state Massud Peseshkian, Putin condemned Israel's actions as a violation of the UN Charter and international law, according to the Kremlin. Russia had always advocated a diplomatic solution to the dispute over the Iranian nuclear program.
In a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Putin called for a return to the talks process. The Kremlin leader offered both interlocutors Russian efforts to de-escalate the situation. Iran is an important ally and weapons supplier for Moscow in the war of aggression against Ukraine.
-
8.11 p.m.
Reports: Air defense system activated over Tehran
According to several consistent reports, an air defense system has been activated in the center of the Iranian capital. Several small explosions could be seen in the sky over Tehran in the evening, as videos from the Tasnim news agency showed. Eyewitnesses also confirmed to dpa that the air defense system was active. No damage has been reported so far.
-
20:08
Iran: Two Israeli fighter jets shot down
The Iranian armed forces have reportedly shot down two Israeli fighter jets. This was announced by the deputy head of the army's public relations department, as reported by state radio. Drones were also intercepted. It was not known exactly where the jets are said to have crashed. There was no confirmation from Israel for the time being.
-
7.57 p.m.
Israel: Iranian nuclear facility in Isfahan attacked
The Israeli air force has reportedly bombed a nuclear facility in the city of Isfahan as part of its major attack on Iran. This was announced by Israeli army spokesman Nadav Shoshani on X without giving further details.
We can now confirm, IDF has carried out strikes against the nuclear plant in Isfahan
This is in addition to operations in Natanz.
This is in addition to operations in Natanz.
-
7.48 pm
Iran's head of state: Will destroy Israel
Iran's head of state Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has reiterated threats against Israel. "The armed forces will act with determination and destroy the vile Zionist regime," the religious leader said in a statement read out on state television.
The 86-year-old had already threatened arch-enemy Israel with "severe punishment" following attacks on many targets in the country. The Iranian people can be sure that there will be no negligence after the major attack, said Khamenei.
-
7.27 pm
Iran closes museums nationwide
Museums in Iran have closed their doors until further notice following the major attacks by Israel. The measure was ordered by the head of Iranian cultural heritage, Ali Darabi, reported the government-affiliated news agency Borna.
Valuable objects were taken to secure vaults. In the past, cultural institutions in Iran have only been closed in exceptional circumstances, such as during the 1979 Islamic Revolution, the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s and the coronavirus pandemic.
-
7.08 pm
Reports: Explosions at Iran's Fordo nuclear facility
According to media reports, there have been at least two explosions at Iran's Fordo nuclear facility. As reported by the Tasnim news agency, the air defense system at the facility was activated. There were initially no reports of damage. Images showed plumes of black smoke rising in the distance.
The Iranian Fordo nuclear facility is located around 100 kilometers southwest of Tehran. Centrifuges for uranium enrichment are also installed there, but the facility is smaller than the one in Natans, which Israel had previously attacked.
However, Fordo is located deep under a mountain and is protected by anti-aircraft guns. Iran only informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of the existence of the facility in 2009, two years after its construction - after the USA and allied Western intelligence services had already been aware of it.
On Thursday morning, the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna adopted a resolution formally stating that Iran was not fulfilling its legal obligations to cooperate with the IAEA. It also threatened to refer the matter to the UN Security Council. The resolution was initiated by Germany, Great Britain, France and the United States.
-
6.41 p.m.
At least 96 dead in Israeli attacks in Iran
According to reports, at least 96 people have been killed in the course of the major Israeli attack on Iran.
The Isna news agency reported 18 deaths in the province of East Azerbaijan in the north-west of the country. According to consistent media reports, at least 78 people were killed in Tehran province.
-
18:16
Reports of new attacks near Tehran
There are reports of new Israeli attacks near the Iranian capital Tehran. Air defenses have been activated in the south of the metropolis, as reported by the Mehr news agency.
There were also reports of explosions in the western part of the capital. These occurred near a popular park and on the outskirts of the megacity. More than 15 million people live in Tehran.
The background to the new attacks was initially unclear. However, the area west of the capital is known for military installations. The target could have been an airbase.
-
18.02
Iranian commander: Opening "gates of hell" for Israel soon
Following the killing of the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, his successor has threatened Israel with revenge. "In retaliation for the spilled blood of commanders, scientists and innocent people, the gates of hell will soon open for this child-murdering regime," wrote the new commander of the Revolutionary Guards, Major General Mohammed Pakpur, in a letter to Iran's head of state Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to the Isna news agency.
-
5.36 p.m.
Israel's military deploys troops in "all combat zones"
In anticipation of a major Iranian retaliatory attack, the Israeli military has begun deploying troops in "all combat zones" in Israel. In addition, reservists from various military units are being mobilized to "prepare for defense and offense", the Israeli armed forces announced on Friday.
-
5.30 pm
Israel wants to convince Trump to join the attack
Jerusalem wants to convince Washington to take part in the attack against Iran. This was reported by the "Jerusalem Post" with reference to unnamed sources.
The newspaper had previously reported that the attack had been "fully" coordinated with the USA - see entry 8.30 am. This news was later confirmed by other media.
-
5.20 p.m.
Expert: More than just a pre-emptive strike
According to military expert Matthew Savill, Israel's airstrikes on Iran go beyond a mere pre-emptive strike.
"The operation is also intended to weaken Iran's military response and destabilize the regime," said the Director of Military Science at the Royal United Services Institute in London in a statement issued by the institute and made available to the German press agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur.
According to him, Israel has the capability to carry out several such waves of attacks. Over a longer period of time, however, this could challenge even the Israeli air force given the considerable distance involved, according to Savill.
The Iranian response could be delayed or carried out in several phases. According to the expert, the use of ballistic missiles is likely. Drones and cruise missiles would be easier for Israeli air defenses to intercept.
-
5.06 pm
Army spokesman: Operation has only just begun
Following major Israeli attacks on nuclear and military facilities in Iran, Israel's military has held out the prospect of further operations. The operation is "still in its infancy", army spokesman Effie Defrin said today.
-
16.50 hrs
Oil price rises - petrol likely to follow soon
Following the Israeli attack on Iran, the price of oil and natural gas has risen sharply. The German automobile club ADAC therefore expects a correspondingly higher petrol price in the near future.
"As a rule, a price increase at the pumps is not long in coming after a hefty oil price hike," ADAC spokesman Andreas Hölzel told the Funke media group. The stock markets reacted to the news from the Middle East with moderate losses.
Gold and government bonds were in demand as safe investments in times of crisis. In response to the situation, the price of a barrel (159 liters) of Brent crude oil for delivery in August rose to 78.50 dollars today.
This was an increase of 13% on the previous day and the highest level since January. In the further course of trading, the price fell again slightly to 74.73 dollars. The price of US WTI crude oil showed a similar picture.
-
4.40 p.m.
Israel attacks Tabriz again
Israeli forces have again attacked the city of Tabriz in northern Iran. Videos on X allegedly show an Israeli Hermes attack and reconnaissance drone. It is unclear whether it was only observing or also attacking. It is said to have been shot down after a while.
A new explosion was heard in Tabriz
According to some reports, this morning, about 10 #IRGC sites in East Azerbaijan province were targeted by #Israel.
A new explosion was heard in Tabriz— 𝐈𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐯𝐨𝐢𝐜𝐞 (@iranian_voice) June 13, 2025
According to some reports, this morning, about 10 #IRGC sites in East Azerbaijan province were targeted by #Israel.#Iran #IRGCFundsTerror #BlacklistIRGC #Time4FirmIranPolicy pic.twitter.com/r2UNNXs3tc
33/— OSINT WWIII (@OsintWWIII) June 13, 2025
Israeli Hermes drone spotted over #Tabriz
Footage received shows the skies above Tabriz, where air defense systems are seen engaging the drone.#Iran pic.twitter.com/mI9yFfi3ym
Another wave of Israeli airstrikes hits Iran— Sprinter Observer (@SprinterObserve) June 13, 2025
So far, the only achievement of Iran's air defense, a significant part of which was destroyed last night, is the shooting down of an Israeli Hermes UAV over Tabriz half an hour ago...
Iran silent so far pic.twitter.com/kpqZ1OV2E1
-
4.29 pm
Trump: Attack will be "great for the market"
US President Donald Trump and his team have been informed in advance of Israel's plans to attack Iran, another media outlet confirms - see also entry 8.30 am.
When asked what kind of advance warning the US received before the attack, Trump told the Wall Street Journal in a telephone interview this morning: "Advance warning? There was no warning." The US would have known what was going on.
According to the report, Trump also explained that he had spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last Thursday and planned to speak to him again today. The US President spoke of a "very successful attack, to say the least".
According to the report, he also sees the long-term economic impact of the attack as positive: he believes that it will ultimately be good for the market because Iran will not have a nuclear weapon. "It will be great for the market," he added. "Iran will not have a nuclear weapon, which was a big threat to humanity."
-
16.09
Concern about sea trade routes
Following Israel's attack on Iran, German shipping companies fear an increasing threat to merchant shipping. "A regional conflagration could spread to other countries and central maritime traffic arteries," according to a statement from the Association of German Shipowners (VDR) in Hamburg. The latest escalation increases the risk of further attacks.
Important sea trade routes run through the Middle East. There are several bottlenecks there: the Strait of Hormuz between Iran and Oman, the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab strait, which connects the Red Sea in the south with the Gulf of Aden.
Merchant shipping has been particularly at risk in the region for some time. The Houthi militia has repeatedly attacked ships since the outbreak of the Gaza War in the fall of 2023. According to a report by insurer Allianz Commercial, there have been more than 200 Houthi attacks on ships using missiles and drones. More than 40 were damaged. Many shipping companies are taking detours.
According to the VDR, there were also repeated incidents near the Strait of Hormuz and in the adjacent Gulf of Oman. These included seizures and hijackings. These examples illustrate how vulnerable maritime trade routes have become.
The USA has already reacted: The navy has ordered the destroyer "USS Thomas Hudner" to sail towards the eastern Mediterranean, according to US government sources. In addition, another destroyer has been ordered to move in order to be available if required.
-
3.10 p.m.
At least 78 dead in the Tehran area
According to Iranian media reports, at least 78 people have been killed in the major Israeli attack in Iran in the province of Tehran alone. 329 people were injured. There was initially no official information on casualties.
In addition to military facilities, high-ranking officers were the main targets of the Israeli attacks in Tehran. These were also hit in densely populated districts of the metropolis of millions in night-time attacks. Residents of the capital reported several civilian casualties to the German Press Agency.
Targeted strikes across Teheran are taking out dozens of senior regime official, including the head of the army, in their beds. We knew where they slept. Such incredible intelligence penetration is possible only with local assets - Iranians who want to free of this regime. pic.twitter.com/aCK4C1OHym— Rachel Gur (@RachelGur) June 13, 2025
Many Iranians living abroad or in exile expressed their concern for their families back home on social media.
-
15:01
Videos allegedly show Mossad operation
In addition to the report that the Israeli Mossad has secret drone bases and weapons depots in Iran - see 11 a.m. entry - there are now also videos that are said to prove the use of agents.
Images of Mossad operatives in Iran conducting strikes overnight. Appear to possibly use Spike ATGMs to hit air defence assets.
A first post allegedly shows drone attacks by the agents, who may also be operating an anti-tank missile.
Footage of a Mossad-operated drone targeting an Iranian ballistic missile
Another clip is said to show an Israeli drone targeting an Iranian ballistic missile.
-
2.34 pm
Trump: "There will be more to come. Much more"
Donald Trump recently warned Benjamin Netanyahu that an attack by Iran would cause the nuclear negotiations to collapse. collapse, reports "ABC News". But now he is praising Israel's attack.
"I think [it] was excellent. We gave [Iran a chance with the nuclear talks], and they didn't take it. They were hit hard, very hard. They got hit as hard as you can get hit. And there's more to come. Much more," the US president is quoted as saying.
Pres. Trump to ABC News on Israel's strikes on Iran: "I think it's been excellent. We gave them a chance and they didn't take it. They got hit hard, very hard. They got hit about as hard as you're going to get hit. And there's more to come. a lot more."
When asked whether the US was involved in the attack in any way, Trump replied, according to the broadcaster: "I don't want to comment on that."
-
14:15
President announces "stern, wise and strong response"
Iranian President Massoud Peseshkian has announced retaliation for the Israeli attacks on the country's nuclear and missile programs.
Iran will react harshly, Peseshkian said in a televised address on Friday. The "Islamic Republic of Iran will give the occupying regime a stern, wise and strong response". At the same time, he called on the people to unite behind the government.
Mass demonstrations in Iran's capital Tehran after Israeli strikes
-
1.59 pm
Hezbollah criticizes Israel, but does not threaten retaliation
The Lebanese Hezbollah has attributed responsibility for Israel's attack on Iran to the USA. Washington had provided "authorization, coordination and direct cover-up", the Iran-backed militant Hezbollah announced.
Israel had "crossed all red lines". In a statement, the group offered condolences to Iran but did not threaten to join any retaliatory actions by the country.
-
13:44
Israel closes embassies and consulates worldwide
Israel is closing all its embassies and consulates worldwide against the backdrop of the major attack against Iran. This was announced by the Israeli Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem.
-
13.43 hrs
Israel: Natan nuclear facility also damaged underground
According to military sources in Israel, the underground section of the Natan nuclear facility was hit in the major Israeli attack in Iran. A multi-storey enrichment hall with centrifuges, power supply rooms and other supporting infrastructure were located there.
Essential facilities on site were destroyed, "which are essential for the continued operation and advancement of the Iranian regime's nuclear project", the statement said. Close cooperation between Israeli military intelligence and the air force had led to "significant damage" to the facility.
The Israeli fighter jets' attacks on Natan were based on "precise intelligence information". "This is Iran's largest uranium enrichment facility, which has been working towards the production of nuclear weapons for years and has the necessary infrastructure for military enrichment." Iran, on the other hand, has repeatedly stressed that its nuclear program is exclusively for civilian purposes.
-
12.53 pm
Trump on negotiations with Iran: "I've told them, over and over!"
President Trump comments on Israel's attack on Iran in a Truth Social Post. It is known that he has been trying for months to conclude a new nuclear agreement with Iran. Most recently, he let it be known that he was no longer so optimistic that this would succeed.
In his post, he now describes how he warned the Iranian leadership that things would be much worse for them if they did not reach an agreement. "I gave Iran one chance after another to make a deal", he said, "but they just couldn't bring themselves to do it." He then made it clear to them that the USA produced the deadliest weapons and that Israel had a lot of them and knew how to use them.
However, it is not too late for Iran to sign a nuclear deal with the USA - which would include Iran giving up its nuclear enrichment program and all further steps towards the production of nuclear weapons. However, if the Iranian government decides against this, nothing will remain of the Iranian empire. "Just do it before it's too late," he concludes his message to Iran.
I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal. I told them, in the strongest of words, to "just do it," but no matter how hard they tried, no matter how close they got, they just couldn't get it done. I told them it would be much worse than anything they know, anticipated, or…
-
12.46 pm
Iran's air force commander killed
Israel has also killed the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' air force during its major attack on Iran. According to information from the Israeli armed forces, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh was killed in the night-time attacks.
-
12 p.m.
Air force strikes targets in Shiraz, Tabriz and Borujerd
Irsael continues its air strikes on Iran and is now apparently targeting Theran's ballistic missile arsenal in order to avoid a counter-strike. The airport of Tabriz and targets in Shiraz and Borujerd are said to have been attacked.
New wave of attacks on Tabriz Shiraz and Borujerd.
Iran's Ballistic Missiles are now being destroyed!
Iran’s Ballistic Missiles are now being destroyed! pic.twitter.com/mBNvALyvGM
Airstrikes now reported in Shiraz, southern Iran. The Israeli Air Force is moving from target to target, wiping out Iran's strategic assets. History in the making.
After destroying Tabriz airport - the Israeli Air Force attacks a missile factory in Shiraz
-
11.51 a.m.
Iran sees Israel's attack as a declaration of war
Iran's Foreign Minister has interpreted the major Israeli attack on his country as a declaration of war. Israel had crossed all red lines, said Abbas Araghchi according to the state news agency Irna. He called on the UN Security Council to deal with the incident immediately.
-
11 a.m.
Mossad alleged to have set up weapons bases inside Iran
The first strikes by the Israeli army against Iran were aimed at Iranian missiles targeting Israel. Next, Israeli air strikes destroyed Iranian air defense positions that should have protected the country from attacks from the direction of Israel.
According to an unnamed security services official, this targeted weakening of Iran's defense and strike-back capabilities was achieved thanks to years of preparation by the Mossad on Iranian territory, as the Times of Israel writes.
The foreign intelligence service and the Israeli army had set up a drone base near Tehran. This had disabled the Iranian ground-to-ground missiles.
Furthermore, the secret service and the army smuggled vehicles with precision weapons systems into Iran. These destroyed the Iranian air defenses, giving Israel air supremacy to carry out further attacks.
They also used precision guided weapons against air defense positions in the center of Iran. According to the Mossad, all of this was achieved without the Iranian secret services being aware of it.
The targeted killings of Iranian leaders and scientists are also attributed to the Mossad. These could also have been carried out with the help of drones smuggled into Iran.
Naturally, there is no official confirmation of these actions.
🚨WAR WITH IRAN 🚨— Israel Unplugged (@UnplugIsrael) June 13, 2025
These are five buildings where Mossad carried out precise assassinations of high-ranking members of the Iranian regime. The accuracy of the strike is absolutely unbelievable. It was executed by drones launched from a secret drone base that Israel had built…
-
10:54 a.m.
IAEA chief informs Israel's president about damage to Natans
The UN's top nuclear watchdog, Rafael Grossi, has informed Israeli President Izchak Herzog of "serious damage" to the Iranian nuclear facility in Natan. This was confirmed by a spokesman for Herzog.
-
10.34
Israel reports end of attacks on air defenses in western Iran
The Israeli military has also attacked numerous air defense systems in its attacks on Iran. Dozens of radar systems and launch facilities for anti-aircraft missiles in the west of the country were destroyed, the military announced on Friday. The large-scale attacks have now been completed.
The attacks targeted nuclear facilities and other military objects in Iran. Israeli military spokesman Effie Defrin said that around 200 fighter jets were involved in the operation, which hit around 100 targets.
According to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, it was a pre-emptive strike intended to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. "This is a clear and present danger to Israel's survival," said Netanyahu. The attacks could continue for some time. They would continue for as long as necessary to "eliminate this threat".
The Israel Defense Force has announced the completion of a large-scale strike against air-defense systems and radars in Western Iran. Over the past few hours, Air Force fighter jets, under precise intelligence guidance from the Intelligence Branch, completed an extensive attack…
-
10.23 am
Israel is said to have intercepted all 100 drones
According to Israeli media reports, Israel is said to have succeeded in shooting down all Iranian drones. Israel's army had previously reported that Iran had fired around 100 drones. Jordan had also stated that its armed forces had intercepted several missiles and drones that had entered Jordanian airspace.
The Israeli army has not yet commented on the defense.
The all-clear can therefore be given for the population and they no longer need to stay in the vicinity of shelters.
-
9.38 a.m.
Israeli hospitals move treatments underground
According to media reports, the Israeli Ministry of Health has asked the country's hospitals to move their treatments to underground locations and protected areas.
The population has been called upon not to go to the clinics for treatments that can be postponed, reported the Times of Israel. The clinics had canceled all non-urgent treatments and operations while the country waited for the counter-attack after the attack on Iran.
A spokesperson for Beilinson Hospital near Tel Aviv said the hospital was in emergency mode. All wards and operations necessary for operations had been moved to a protected area.
-
9.32 a.m.
Jordan shoots down Iranian drones and missiles, according to state media
According to state media, the Jordanian armed forces are intercepting Iranian drones and missiles. Sirens blared in the capital Amman on Friday as Iranian projectiles flew towards Israel. A senior military official told the state news agency that military assessments indicated that the missiles and drones were likely to fall on Jordanian territory, including in populated areas. They were therefore a threat to the safety of the civilian population.
Jordan would not allow any violation of its airspace, said the military representative. The armed forces are "deployed around the clock to defend the country's borders on land, at sea and in the air."
The Israeli military had previously announced that Iran had launched more than 100 drones towards Israel. It intercepted the missiles outside Israeli territory. The Iranian attacks are in retaliation for Israeli attacks on Iranian nuclear and military facilities during the night.
Royal Jordanian Air Force aircraft and defense systems intercepted missiles and drones entering airspace. Source: Al Jazeera #Iran #Israel
-
9.20 a.m.
Israel shoots down Iranian drones
The Israeli army reports that it is intercepting drones launched in Iran and aimed at its country. According to Israeli media reports, this is happening in Israel's neighboring countries.
The Shahed drones used fly at less than 200 kilometers per hour. Launched in Iran, they take several hours to reach Israel.
Iranian attack drones, including Shahed variants, have been launched towards Israel, starting Iran's retaliatory strikes.
Seen here, an Iranian Shahed-136 flies low over eastern Iraq, heading westward.
Seen here, an Iranian Shahed-136 flies low over eastern Iraq, heading westward. pic.twitter.com/qEADnoWWly
-
9.03 a.m.
Cyprus activates evacuation plan for the Middle East
The Republic of Cyprus has activated a comprehensive emergency plan to support evacuations in the event of further military escalation between Israel and Iran. According to government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis, the measures are aimed at citizens from the EU as well as other countries.
The emergency plan envisages that arriving refugees will initially be temporarily housed in tents, schools or hotels. Their onward journey to their home countries will then be organized.
In the past few hours, some flights bound for Israel have been diverted to Cyprus, Cypriot radio reported, citing the airport operator in Larnaca. Some travelers will have to wait at the airport for the time being. Others have already been accommodated in hotels, it said.
Cyprus is only around 250 kilometers northwest of Israel, making it the EU country with the shortest distance to the crisis region. Due to this geostrategically important location, the island repeatedly plays a central role in the coordination of humanitarian measures during crises in the Middle East.
-
8.55 a.m.
Where Israel's air force struck first
In the first wave, Israel's air force initially concentrated on Iranian air defenses, as pictures from Piranschahr, which lies on the border with Iraq, show.
Here, radar installations and a weapons depot were attacked, in which a large amount of ammunition subsequently exploded. This has paved the way for the following waves, which have penetrated further inland.
This was the IRGC radar site in Piranshahr on the Iran-Iraq border— Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) June 13, 2025
This was the IRGC radar site in Piranshahr on the Iran-Iraq border
Cleaning up the air defense lines before a massive air force invasion
The aftermath of a strike on a missile base and ammunition storage in Piranshahr, Iran—secondary explosions audible on the footage.
🔴 Visuals emerging from Piranshahr, West Azerbaijan — aftermath of tonight’s reported Israeli strikes.— CODE (@C_O_D_E_Assoc) June 13, 2025
Multiple sites hit. Fires still raging.
Regime-affiliated facilities believed to be among the targets.
Northern Iran is no longer untouched.#Iran pic.twitter.com/3y98lpDwuV
-
8.55 a.m.
At least six scientists killed in Iran
At least six leading scientists and professors have been killed in the Israeli attack in Iran. Among the dead are three professors from the Faculty of Nuclear Engineering at Shahid Beheshti University, as reported by the Tasnim news agency.
Another nuclear scientist was killed together with his wife. Earlier it had already become known that Mohammed Mehdi Tehranji, professor of physics, and Fereydun Abbasi, the former head of the Iranian nuclear program, were killed in the major attack.
These Are the Top #Iranian Generals and Scientists Killed by Israel
-
8.30 a.m.
Despite US denial: Jerusalem claims to have "fully" coordinated attack with Washington
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that the USA was not involved in the attacks: At the same time, he called on Iran not to launch retaliatory attacks against American forces.
🇺🇸 Trump confirmed he was informed in advance of Israel’s airstrikes on Iran, telling Fox News there were “no surprises.”— NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) June 13, 2025
He added: “Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb,” and expressed hope for renewed negotiations. CENTCOM said it remains on high alert because of Iranian… pic.twitter.com/I48xp8rNK9
But in Israel itself, it sounds quite different: "We have presented evidence to the American government that Iran is on the way to a nuclear bomb," the Jerusalem Post quotes an anonymous official as saying. "There was complete and comprehensive coordination with the Americans."
⚡️⚡️⚡️Israel strikes Iran. Here’s what we know so far— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 13, 2025
1️⃣ Netanyahu said the formal reason for the operation was Iran's alleged progress toward building a nuclear bomb.
2️⃣ Preliminary reports say Israel destroyed: 2 reactors, an underground missile-nuclear complex, a nuclear… pic.twitter.com/Trldgywlrg
-
8.15 a.m.
IAEA: No increased radiation after attack on nuclear facility
No increased radiation levels have been detected so far at the Natan uranium enrichment plant in Iran, which was attacked by Israel. This was reported by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna following information from Iranian authorities. The authorities also informed the IAEA that the Bushehr nuclear power plant had not been attacked.
Among other things, uranium with a purity of up to 60 percent is produced in Natans in central Iran. According to the IAEA, this material is almost suitable for weapons, as it could be brought to a level of 90 percent, which is necessary for nuclear weapons, with relatively little effort. Tehran has always maintained that it does not want to build nuclear weapons.
"Iranian authorities have informed the IAEA that the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant has not been targeted and that no increase in radiation levels has been observed at the Natanz site." - DG @rafaelmgrossi
-
8.03
Saudi Arabia and Oman condemn Israel's attacks on Iran
The Gulf states of Saudi Arabia and Oman have strongly condemned the Israeli attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities. The attacks were a clear violation of international law, according to a statement from the Saudi government. "The Kingdom condemns these nefarious attacks and emphasizes that the international community and the Security Council bear a great responsibility to stop this aggression immediately," it said in a statement from Riyadh.
According to the country's news agency, the Omani government described the attacks as a "dangerous and reckless escalation" that constitutes a blatant violation of the UN Charter and international law. In addition, the Israeli action threatened to undo diplomatic efforts.
It was only on Thursday that Oman's government announced a sixth round of talks between Iran and the USA on the country's nuclear program in the Omani capital Muscat on Sunday. So far, the talks have not resulted in a breakthrough.
-
7.51 a.m.
Iraq and Jordan close airspace
Following the Israeli attack on Iran, neighboring Iraq and Israel's neighbor Jordan have closed their airspace.
According to the Iraqi news agency INA, the Ministry of Transport in Baghdad announced that the country's airspace had been closed until further notice due to "regional tensions". This was to ensure the safety of civil aviation, it added.
Iran Begins Counterattack— लेफ्टिनेंट कर्नल यशवीर सिंह श्योराण(सेवानिवृत)🇮🇳 (@YS_Sheoran) June 13, 2025
Iranian Shahed-136 drones have been spotted flying low and slow overhead in Iraq. Ballistic missiles are much faster and will be fired to arrive at the same time. pic.twitter.com/tIFArlx3k1
The Civil Aviation Authority in Jordan issued a similar announcement. As an eyewitness in Iraq reported to the German Press Agency, drones and other missiles could be seen in the sky shortly after dawn, flying in the direction of Iran.
-
7.47 a.m.
On the military balance of power
BREAKING: #AlJazeera's Dorsa Jabbari says Israel's latest attack on Iran is far larger than 2024's tit-for-tat strikes. "No warnings, multiple cities hit—this is ongoing, not a one-off. The scale and surprise mark a major escalation." #Iran #Israel #طهران #إسرائيل #planecrash
-
7.35 a.m.
Islamic Revolutionary Guard attacked in Tabriz
BREAKING:— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 13, 2025
Israeli airstrikes just hit an IRGC missile site in Tabriz
BREAKING!! Israel carried out a strike in Tabriz a short time ago.— Hillel Fuld (@HilzFuld) June 13, 2025
Iran’s top nuclear chief has admitted that the Natanz facility—one of the regime’s most vital nuclear sites—has been COMPLETELY destroyed.
Unbelievable. Magnificent. Spectacular!! pic.twitter.com/gosNTcTYDW
-
7.33 a.m.
Natans is burning
Because Iran's uranium enrichment facilities are hidden underground in Natans, Israel has struck particularly hard here - see entry 6.11 am. Here are social media videos of the burning city.
#Breaking Israel hit the Natanz uranium enrichment facility multiple times, according to Iranian state television.— Culture War Report (@CultureWar2020) June 13, 2025
Prime Minister Netanyahu confirmed the site was a target.
Natanz is a key part of Iran’s nuclear program, with centrifuges operating both above and below ground… pic.twitter.com/T2aoOsETpe
A good portion of the facility, including the key enrichment halls, are buried deep underground.
-
6.50 am
Israeli president justifies attack as act of self-defense
Israeli President Izchak Herzog has justified the major attack in Iran as an existential threat to the Jewish people. According to his office, Herzog said that Israel had launched "a targeted operation during the night to neutralize an immediate and existential threat to our people".
"In recent decades, the international community has seen how the Iranian regime - at the head of a global terrorist empire - has increasingly radicalized and destabilized the region," Herzog continued. At the same time, Tehran is "working tirelessly to develop its military nuclear capabilities and expand its ballistic missile arsenal".
Iran denies this and insists on the right to use nuclear energy peacefully.
"The Iranian leaders have openly and repeatedly expressed their intention to destroy the state of Israel," said Herzog. "For years, the regime has been preparing to turn this vision into reality."
Israel therefore has "the fundamental right and solemn duty to defend itself". This will be done with determination. At the same time, Herzog expressed the hope that this would steer the region in a more peaceful direction.
-
6:45 a.m.
Dead and injured also in north-western Iran
In the major attack in Iran, Israel also bombed targets in the north-west of the country. At least two people were killed in Tabris, the capital of the province of East Azerbaijan, as reported by the Isna news agency. Several people were also injured. In the province in the north-west of the country, Israel attacked a radar installation and two barracks, among other things. It was initially unclear whether the victims were military personnel.
-
6.12am
Swiss suspends flights to and from Tel Aviv
Swiss has announced on its website that all flights to and from Tel Aviv will be suspended up to and including June 22. Affected guests will be notified and rebooked on other flights if available.
-
6.11 a.m.
IAEA confirms: Nuclear facility among the targets in Iran
According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), one of Iran's most important nuclear facilities has been targeted in the course of the major Israeli attack in Iran. The uranium enrichment plant in Natan is "among the targets", IAEA chief Rafael Grossi announced on Platform X. The situation is "extremely worrying", Grossi wrote. His agency is in contact with Iranian authorities to clarify the current radiation levels.
According to Grossi, IAEA nuclear inspectors are currently in Iran. The headquarters of the Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna is also in contact with them, he wrote. Among other things, uranium with a purity of up to 60 percent is produced in Natans in central Iran. According to the IAEA, this material is almost suitable for weapons, as it could be brought to a level of 90 percent, which is necessary for nuclear weapons, with relatively little effort. Tehran has always maintained that it does not want to build nuclear weapons.
"The IAEA is closely monitoring the deeply concerning situation in Iran. Agency can confirm Natanz site among targets. The Agency is in contact with Iranian authorities regarding radiation levels. We are also in contact with our inspectors in the country." - DG @rafaelmgrossi
-
6.08 a.m.
Israeli airline El Al cancels flights
The Israeli airline El Al has canceled its flights to and from Israel scheduled for today and tomorrow for fear of Iranian counter-attacks. El Al usually also flies in war situations. "In light of the recent security developments and in accordance with the instructions of the security and aviation authorities to close the airspace over Israel, the airline El Al informs about the suspension of its flights to and from Israel," the country's largest airline announced.
"We call on passengers to prepare for an overnight stay abroad - until there is a change in the security situation," the statement continued. Flights that were already on their way to Israel have been diverted to other airports. "All flights scheduled to depart from Israel have also been canceled until further notice." Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv had announced on its website that it was closed for all departures and arrivals until further notice.
-
6.03 a.m.
Escalation in the Middle East brings public life in Israel to a standstill
Following the major Israeli attack on Iran, public life in Israel has largely come to a standstill. Schools, stores and offices must remain closed for the time being by order of the Ministry of Domestic Security, as reported by the newspaper "Haaretz". Only supermarkets are allowed to open to sell essentials. As Iran is expected to retaliate, the Israeli emergency services have called on the population to donate blood.
Shopping centers remain closed, as do event centers, cultural institutions and religious sites. The Christopher Street Day parade of the LGBTQ community in Tel Aviv planned for this weekend - the largest in the entire Middle East - has also been canceled.
According to Haaretz, the population of Israel was called upon by the Ministry of Domestic Security to stay close to shelters or seek shelter in public buildings such as schools. Where no shelter is available, people are advised to stay in stairwells or rooms without external walls.
🚨🇮🇱🇮🇷 ISRAEL HOME FRONT COMMAND: "SHELTER IN PLACE" - NETANYAHU CALLS URGENT CABINET MEETING— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 13, 2025
Israel's Home Front Command just issued shelter-in-place orders citing "preparations for a significant threat," requiring immediate compliance with guidelines.
The alert explicitly… https://t.co/EN17D0kaLy pic.twitter.com/mpmxvpXMf2
-
5.38 a.m.
Israeli military representative: We are at war
According to a senior Israeli military representative, the attacks in Iran are set to continue in the coming days. "We have a long-term, broad-based attack plan for the coming days - difficult times lie ahead," said the military representative, according to the pro-government Israeli TV channel C14.
"The Iranians will react. If the population (in Israel) remains disciplined, there will only be a few casualties," he continued. Otherwise, many casualties are to be feared. "We are at war."
Regarding the major attack in Iran, the military said according to the report: "We have achieved an unprecedented success - a significant strike against the top of the Iranian military and the Revolutionary Guards. Additionally, against nuclear scientists who are driving implementation."
-
5:25 a.m.
Iran's head of state Khamenei threatens Israel with retaliation
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei threatens Israel with retaliation in response to the large-scale attack at night. Israel must expect "harsh punishment", the religious leader was quoted as saying in a statement from his office.
Israel had revealed its "evil nature" by attacking residential areas "more than ever before", the statement continued. Khamenei also confirmed the deaths of several commanders and scientists who had become "martyrs".
Khamenei is the political and spiritual leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran. He is also commander-in-chief of the armed forces and has the final say in all strategic matters.
-
5.09 a.m.
Reports: Lockdown of Palestinian cities in the West Bank
Following the attack on Iran, the Israeli military has ordered a lockdown for Palestinian cities in the West Bank, according to media reports. This is to apply until further notice, according to reports. The Israeli news portal Ynet reported that the alert level had been raised in the Israeli settlements. The troops in the West Bank have been reinforced. The newspaper "Times of Israel" also reported on a mobilization of troops in northern Israel, citing the military.
Amid the Israeli airstrikes on Iran, the IDF is bolstering troops and is raising its level of alert along Israel's borders and in the West Bank, the military says.
In the West Bank, all Palestinian towns are under a lockdown until further notice.
In the north, the IDF says it…
In the West Bank, all Palestinian towns are under a lockdown until further notice.
In the north, the IDF says it…
-
5 a.m.
Explosions heard again in Tehran
Iran's capital Tehran has been rocked by a second wave of explosions. The air defenses have been activated, state television reported. Further details were not initially known.
-
4.43am
State media: Iran announces retaliation
Iran has announced retaliation following the major Israeli attack. A decisive counter-attack is being prepared, the state news agency Irna reported, citing an "informed source". The state media usually serves as a mouthpiece for the leadership of the Islamic Republic and disseminates its announcements in a targeted manner.
Iran's Defense Minister Asis Nasirsadeh had already threatened consequences this week in the event of a military escalation. His threats were initially directed at the USA, which is allied with Israel, and its bases in the region.
Washington and Tehran had actually been negotiating with each other in the dispute over the Iranian nuclear program and were seeking a new deal. Nasirsadeh also expressed this hope. "But if the negotiations fail and a confrontation is forced upon us, the other side's losses will certainly be far greater than ours," he said. Then came the Israeli attack.
-
4.38 a.m.
Iran closes airspace after attack
Iran has closed the country's airspace following the major Israeli attack. The order is valid until further notice, according to a statement from the national aviation authority. Residents of the country have been instructed not to travel to the airports and to inform themselves independently in the media about further developments. Operations at the capital's airport in Tehran had already been suspended earlier.
-
4:36 a.m.
Trump to meet with National Security Council on Friday
Following the Israeli attacks on Iran, US President Donald Trump plans to meet with his National Security Council on Friday. The meeting with the White House's foreign and security policy experts is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. (5 p.m. CEST). The non-public meeting is to take place in the "situation room", the specially protected situation center in the White House, according to a planning memo from the government headquarters.
The National Security Council is currently being led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio on an interim basis.
President Trump convenes the National Security Council at the White House situation room on Friday at 11am to discuss the Israeli strikes in Iran, the White House says
-
4.29 a.m.
Iran: Revolutionary Guards commander killed in attack
The commander of the powerful Revolutionary Guards has been killed in a major Israeli attack in Iran. Major General Hussein Salami was killed in an attack on the headquarters of the Supreme Command of the Revolutionary Guards, reported the Tasnim news agency, which is regarded as the mouthpiece of the Iranian elite force. Until recently, Salami was considered one of the most powerful men in the Islamic Republic.
The commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Hossein Salami, was killed in an Israeli strike, Iranian media confirms.
According to unconfirmed Iranian media reports, Chief of General Staff Mohammed Bagheri was also the target of an attack. However, the state news agency Irna stated that he was unharmed in a command center.
The chief of Iran's military, Mohammad Bagheri, was killed in an Israeli strike, Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reports.
The report is not yet confirmed by other media in Iran.
The report is not yet confirmed by other media in Iran. pic.twitter.com/irwZVe4Hyc
The Tasnim agency confirmed the killing of two well-known nuclear scientists. Both Mohammed Mehdi Tehranji, a professor of physics, and Fereydun Abbasi, the former head of Iran's nuclear program, were killed in the attack, according to the news agency.
The Revolutionary Guards are Iran's elite military force and far more powerful than the regular armed forces. In recent decades, they have not only been militarily upgraded, they have also expanded their social and economic influence and hold stakes in hotel chains and airlines, among other things.
-
4.19 am
Israel's Chief of General Staff on Iran attacks: there is no turning back
Israeli Chief of General Staff Ejal Zamir has described the large-scale attack in Iran as a necessity. "We launched this operation because the time has come - we are at a point of no return," said Zamir, according to the army. "We cannot afford to wait for another time, we have no other choice."
Zamir also said: "Recent and past events in history have taught us that we must not turn a blind eye when the enemy tries to destroy us. We must fight for our right to exist - freedom comes to those who are willing to fight for it." Iran had repeatedly threatened Israel with annihilation; the Jewish state sees its existence threatened by the Iranian nuclear program.
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir says the military is "mobilizing tens of thousands of soldiers and preparing across all borders."
"I warn that anyone who tries to challenge us will pay a heavy price," he says.
"It is necessary at this time to make difficult decisions,…
"I warn that anyone who tries to challenge us will pay a heavy price," he says.
"It is necessary at this time to make difficult decisions,…
At the same time, the Israeli military chief issued a warning: "Anyone who tries to challenge us will pay a high price." They are going into this operation together with one goal, namely "to ensure a secure future for the State of Israel and its citizens". Zamir commented
-
4.06 pm
Trump wanted to achieve a negotiated solution
US President Donald Trump has recently focused on negotiations with Tehran in the dispute over Iran's controversial nuclear program. According to reports, talks were to be held again on Sunday - but that was the status quo before the Israeli attack early Friday morning (CET). Trump had also repeatedly threatened Iran with military strikes if the talks failed.
On Thursday afternoon, Trump had still said that an agreement with Tehran was very close. As long as he believed that there would be an agreement, he would reject an Israeli attack, he continued during an appearance at the White House - around eight hours before the attack became known.
-
3:23 p.m.
Netanyahu: Attacks should last as long as necessary
According to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel has launched a targeted military operation in Iran "to push back the Iranian threat to Israel's survival". Netanyahu said in a recorded speech: "This operation will last as many days as it takes to eliminate this threat." He added that the military had attacked several elementary targets of Iran's nuclear program.
Prime Minister Netanyahu: "Moments ago, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival.
This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat."
This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat."@IsraeliPM pic.twitter.com/vyGc5oTazN
-
2.59 pm
Rubio: USA not involved in Israeli attack on Iran
According to government statements, the USA is not involved in the Israeli attack on Iran. The top priority of the USA is to protect its own troops and facilities in the region, explained Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a press release distributed by the White House. Addressing Tehran, he emphasized: "Let me be clear: Iran should not attack US facilities or US personnel."
June 13, 2025
Israel had launched the attack unilaterally and informed the US government that they saw the move as necessary self-defense. "We are not involved in the attacks on Iran and our top priority is to protect American troops in the region," Rubio continued.
It only became known on Wednesday that the USA was reducing its embassy staff in Iraq due to the tense situation in the Middle East. According to media reports, some family members of soldiers stationed in the region have also been evacuated. The US military bases in the Persian Gulf, for example in Bahrain and Qatar, are not very far from Iran as the crow flies and could become targets in the event of an escalation. In its neighboring country of Iraq, on the other hand, Iran exerts great influence, including through allied Shiite militias.
US President Donald Trump had been at a picnic with representatives of the US Congress in the White House garden in the evening (local time) just a few minutes before the first information about the attacks became known. At midday, he had indicated that it looked as if such an Israeli attack could occur. Iran must not have nuclear weapons, he emphasized.
-
2.57 a.m.
Israel's military: attack on Iran's nuclear program
According to its own statements, Israel's military has attacked Iran's nuclear facilities. The operation was "a pre-emptive, precise, combined offensive" to attack Iran's nuclear program and other military targets, the military announced on the short message service X during the night.
A statement from IDF Spokesperson BG Effie Defrin on the preemptive Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear targets