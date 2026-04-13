Pope Leo XIV boards the plane to Algiers. Photo: Gregorio Borgia/AP/dpa Keystone

Pope Leo XIV has set off on his first trip to Africa, the longest journey of his almost one-year term of office to date. Over the next eleven days, the head of 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide will visit Algeria, Cameroon, Angola and Equatorial Guinea.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A pope has never been to Algeria, his first stop, before. There are only around 9,000 Catholics in this predominantly Muslim country with a population of almost 47 million.

However, Algeria has special significance for Leo: St. Augustine of Hippo, the namesake of the Augustinian Order, to which the current Pope has belonged for almost 50 years, was born in the region in the fourth century.

Before his time in the Vatican, Leo was its worldwide leader. On Tuesday, he will visit the city of Annaba (formerly: Hippo), the saint's place of work. Leo was elected last May as the successor to the late Pope Francis.

More Catholics in Africa than in Europe

Other stops on the trip include Cameroon (April 15 to 18), Angola (April 18 to 21) and Equatorial Guinea (April 21 to 23). This will be followed by a trip to Spain in June.

Both in Africa, where many people are making their way to Europe, and in Spain, where many refugee boats land, the topic of migration is likely to be on the agenda. Leo's first trip abroad last year took him to Turkey and Lebanon. Last month, he was in Monaco.

Popes have repeatedly visited Africa in recent decades. The Polish pontiff John Paul II traveled there the most: 15 times in total. Francis has been to Africa five times.

The continent is one of the regions of the world where the Catholic Church is growing. Around 290 million Catholics currently live there - now even more than in Europe. Around a fifth (20.3 percent) of all Catholics worldwide now come from Africa.