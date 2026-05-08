Pope Leo XIV celebrates Mass in front of the sanctuary of Pompeii during his pastoral visit. Photo: Gregorio Borgia/AP/dpa Keystone

On the anniversary of his election as Pope, Leo XIV called on the faithful to work for peace.

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"The wars that are still raging in many regions of the world demand a renewed commitment - not only economically and politically, but also spiritually and religiously. Peace is born in the heart," said the head of 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide during a sermon in Pompeii.

"No earthly power will save the world"

"We cannot resign ourselves to the images of death that the news presents to us every day," said the 70-year-old, pointing to the power of prayer. "No earthly power will save the world, but only the divine power of love" - the audience applauded.

The Pope described two concerns as particularly urgent: the family, which is suffering from a weakening of the marital bond, and peace, which is being jeopardized "by international tensions and an economy that prefers the arms trade to respect for human life".

Numerous faithful lined the Pope's route through the streets of Pompeii. The pontiff blessed children who were handed to him and greeted people in wheelchairs in particular.