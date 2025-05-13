The new Pope Leo XIV has only been in office for a few days and yet he is taking his role seriously. He dismisses Archbishop Haas. Uncredited/Vatican media/AP/dpa

For decades, he was a symbolic figure for polarizing Catholicism - now Wolfgang Haas has been dismissed. The new Pope Leo XIV draws a line in Vaduz and leaves the mini-archbishopric facing an uncertain future.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Pope Leo XIV (formerly Robert Prevost) has accepted the resignation of the controversial Archbishop Wolfgang Haas.

In doing so, he has ended a decades-long church crisis in the archbishopric of Vaduz.

Haas was highly controversial due to his ultra-conservative stance and problematic personnel policy.

The Pope appointed the liberal bishop Benno Elbs as a temporary solution. Show more

For decades, Wolfgang Haas divided the Catholic Church - from Chur to Vaduz. Now it's over. With the stroke of a pen, the new Pope Leo XIV, formerly Robert Prevost, has put an end to the controversial Liechtenstein archbishop's chapter of power. However, the conflict over the mini-bishopric with its 30,000 faithful is far from over. This is reported by the NZZ.

No sooner had Robert Prevost been made head of bishop appointments by Pope Francis in January 2023 than he had to deal with a particularly sensitive case: Archbishop Wolfgang Haas, 75, notorious for his ultra-conservative views and questionable priestly policies, had to offer his resignation to the Pope.

A diocese for one man

Haas was no ordinary head shepherd. Due to massive resistance in Switzerland, the Vatican created the archbishopric of Vaduz especially for him in 1997 - a kind of ecclesiastical exile. But even there, Haas was never really welcome. The government and parliament stayed away from his inauguration, the princely house distanced itself, demonstrations accompanied his start.

His legacy? Around 60 ordained priests, some with dubious pasts - everything from allegations of abuse and child pornography to conspiracy theories.

Resignation? Only grudgingly

Even when Haas turned 75, he showed no willingness to resign. In a pastoral letter, he railed against the "arrogance" of his critics and compared himself to the persecuted disciples of Jesus. He left his letter of resignation unanswered for several days before the Vatican had to intervene.

Prevost, then still prefect, now Pope Leo XIV, made short work of it: not only did he accept the letter of resignation, he did not appoint a conservative successor. Instead, he appointed the more liberal Bishop Benno Elbs from Feldkirch as apostolic administrator - an interim solution that openly called Haas' legacy into question.

A construction site remains - now for the Pope

Although the new pope comes from the USA, he is well aware of the volatile situation in Liechtenstein. A new bishop is being sought - but many candidates are turning him down. The legacy is too delicate, too fraught. Above all: what to do with the Haas priests?

If no one is found, Pope Leo XIV will probably have to intervene again himself - no longer as head of personnel, but as the supreme shepherd of the universal church.