The new head of the Catholics comes from the USA. President Trump is delighted. But his relationship with the Vatican has not always been easy in the past. How will things go with the new Pope?

No time? blue News summarizes for you Robert Prevost is the first US-American to be elected Pope, triggering mixed reactions in the USA - from patriotic joy to warnings that the Pope is not a national but a global figure.

The new Pope Leo XIV is perceived as socially engaged and critical of Donald Trump, particularly in relation to migration policy and nationalist rhetoric, indicating tensions with the US government.

Despite profound crises in the US church, many believers hope that the American pope can improve the tarnished image of the Catholic Church and project a compassionate, conciliatory image of the US to the world. Show more

Under Donald Trump, the USA is already keeping the world on tenterhooks on all fronts - and now they are also pope. For the first time in history.

US Catholic Dawn is standing at St. Matthew's Church in the capital, Washington, and says with a laugh that she almost started singing "God Bless America" when she heard about the election of Robert Prevost as the new Pope. "But honestly, the pope is the pope of the universal church. And if he was just a pope for America, that would be a really bad thing."

The petite woman with gray hair is effusive in her praise for the new pontiff's choice of name. Leo XIV - that means that the pope stands in the tradition of Leo XIII, who was the pope of the workers and an important advocate of social justice. She therefore thinks that we can expect "wonderful things" from him.

Others also head straight for the nearest church when they hear the news from Rome, and not just in the capital. A mother and her grown-up daughter are standing not far from Dawn. They could hardly wait to find out who would be the new Pope and what direction the Church would take, says the mother, Teresa.

She is visiting her daughter, who is studying in the capital, from the state of Pennsylvania. "We loved Pope Francis," says Teresa. He stood for compassion and mercy. Of course it is exciting that the new Pope is American. But in the end, nationality doesn't matter.

Trump recently attracted attention with Pope jokes

It certainly does for Donald Trump. Shortly after announcing the surprising news from Rome, the US President wrote on the Truth Social platform: "It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope." This is exciting and a "great honor" for the USA. He is looking forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. "It will be a very meaningful moment!"

Trump is a Christian, but not a Catholic. The Republican is not considered a particularly religious person, even though evangelical Christians are an important group of voters for him. The US president proved his sometimes lack of sensitivity to religious sensitivities when he offended many Catholics with an AI-generated image of himself as Pope shortly before the papal election. A US bishop publicly described this as tactless and offensive and demanded an apology from the President.

Trump had previously joked publicly that he would like to become Pope himself. "That would be my first choice." Some believers did not find the joke so funny.

Criticism of Trump's policies from the Vatican

It remains to be seen how well the president and the first American pope will get on in the end. There was also another American in the running for the post of head of the Catholic Church who is considered more conservative and was seen more as Trump's candidate.

As a cardinal, Robert Prevost had publicly criticized Trump's running mate JD Vance, who is a Catholic, only weeks ago. In an interview, Vance had talked about a "Christian concept" that "says that you love your family, then your neighbor, then your community, then your fellow citizens, and then the rest of the world". Prevost then shared an opinion piece on Platform X: "JD Vance is wrong: Jesus does not ask us to evaluate our love for others," it said.

JD Vance is wrong: Jesus doesn't ask us to rank our love for others https://t.co/hDKPKuMXmu via @NCRonline — Robert Prevost (@drprevost) February 3, 2025

Vance had met Prevost's predecessor, Pope Francis, for a conversation at the Vatican shortly before his death. According to the Vatican, they also discussed topics such as migrants, refugees and people in prison. Francis had publicly criticized Trump's deportation policy on several occasions. The new Pope also appears to be skeptical of the US government's migration policy. As a cardinal, Prevost shared critical posts from other users on his X account.

Protestantism predominant Christian current in the USA

It is not without a certain irony that a few months after Joe Biden left the White House, a US American was elected Pope for the first time. Biden is a devout Catholic. He was only the second Catholic president in US history after John F. Kennedy (1961 to 1963). The Democrat goes to church every weekend. The 82-year-old and his wife Jill traveled to Rome especially for the funeral of Pope Francis. He narrowly missed the historic moment for the USA and American Catholics as president.

According to surveys, around 20 percent of Americans describe themselves as Catholics. Other Christian denominations - above all Protestantism - are more dominant in the USA. The Catholic Church has also experienced profound crises in the USA in recent years. Several abuse scandals were uncovered - for decades, the deeds had been covered up.

New pope - new opportunity?

Many Catholics in the USA are now hoping that an American pope with a social approach could shed a positive light on the Catholic Church in the USA and on the country as a whole.

Electra, a student who came to the church in Washington with her mother, hopes Leo XIV will be a "compassionate representation of the U.S." to the world. "I hope that the Pope will bring exactly that and spread this very positive image worldwide - at a time when there is a lot of uncertainty and confusion."

