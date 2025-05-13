The number of followers on the new Instagram account pontifex - Pope Leo XIV is rising rapidly. Archivbild: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

The new Pope Leo XIV is now active on the online platforms X and Instagram. On the new Instagram account pontifex - Pope Leo XIV, the only entry so far consists of 17 photos of his first days in office.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The new Pope Leo XIV takes to social media.

On the new Instagram account pontifex - Pope Leo XIV, the only entry so far consists of 17 photos of his first days in office.

On X, the first US pope in church history took over the @Pontifex accounts in nine different languages Show more

Below, in seven different languages, including German, are the first words spoken by the new head of the Catholic Church from the USA on Thursday shortly after his election on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica, beginning with the sentence: "Peace be with you all!"

In the first few minutes, the number of followers immediately increased by the thousands. Leo himself - whose real name is Robert Francis Prevost - does not follow anyone. The Vatican announced that it was the "only official account of the Holy Father on the platform" Instagram.

Predecessor Francis was active there under his Latin name Franciscus and recently had more than ten million followers. The posted content should remain accessible as an "ad memoriam memorial archive", the Vatican announced.

First active on Twitter under his real name in 2011

On X, the first US pope in church history took over the @Pontifex accounts in nine different languages, which were first used by the German Pope Benedict XVI in 2012 and then by Francis after his resignation. There are a total of 52 million followers there. The account had been orphaned since Francis' death.

The new Pope had a Twitter account under the name @drprevost since 2011, on which he published more than 400 posts, including criticism of US President Donald Trump's policies.