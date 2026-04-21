Pope Leo XIV arrives at Malabo International Airport in Equatorial Guinea. Photo: Andrew Medichini/AP/dpa Keystone

Pope Leo XIV has commemorated the death of his predecessor Francis exactly one year ago. During his trip to Africa, the first head of the Catholic Church from the USA paid particular tribute to the Argentinean's work for weaker groups in society.

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On the flight from Angola to Equatorial Guinea, he said that Francis had done a great deal "for the poorest, the smallest, the sick, children and the elderly" with his life, his gestures and his words. "We thank the Lord for the great gift of Francis' life for the whole Church and the whole world."

From 2013 to 2025, Francis had headed the Catholic world church with around 1.4 million believers. He died on Easter Monday last year at the age of 88. In May, the then Curia Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who holds both US and Peruvian citizenship, was elected as his successor.