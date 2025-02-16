Had to go to hospital: the Pope. Archivbild: Alessandra Tarantino/AP/dpa

Sunday prayers in St. Peter's Square are an appointment that Pope Francis never actually skips. But this Sunday he did: due to a respiratory infection - according to the official version - the head of 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide is still in hospital.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Pope has been suffering from bronchitis for more than a week.

Doctors have ordered the 88-year-old to take "absolute rest".

Due to his illness, Pope Francis had to cancel the traditional Angelus prayer this Sunday. Show more

Doctors have prescribed "absolute rest" for the 88-year-old. This also meant that the usual appearance at the open window in front of many thousands of faithful was a thing of the past.

You can imagine how difficult it was for Francis to do without. According to the newspaper "La Repubblica", this was only the second time in his almost twelve years as head of the Church. In July 2021, when he was hospitalized in Rome's Gemelli Hospital, he did not say the prayer in the Vatican, but from a balcony of the clinic.

Nothing came of the live broadcast in the hospital

In the meantime, there was again speculation that the address could be broadcast from the university hospital five kilometers away. Francis has been lying there since Friday in a wing on the tenth floor that is specially reserved for popes. But the doctors vetoed the idea - further fueling rumours about the Argentinean's state of health. Speculation has also long since begun as to who could become the next pontiff.

So far, the Vatican has remained silent about how long Francis will have to stay in hospital. Initially, there was talk of five days. In the meantime, many Vaticanisti - as the professional Vatican observers are called - believe it is possible that it will take longer. The health bulletins, which the Vatican now publishes daily, are read very carefully.

Vatican does not want to raise any major concerns

The Holy See is clearly trying not to let any worries arise. Papal spokesman Matteo Bruni reported again on Sunday: "Pope Francis spent a quiet night, slept well, had breakfast and read the newspapers as usual." According to official information, he is suffering from persistent bronchitis, an infection of the respiratory tract. Laboratory tests had shown an "improvement in some values". The findings were "unremarkable" - whatever that means.

However, caution is advised with such bulletins. Last winter, when the Pope was already quite ill, there was only ever talk of bronchitis. A few weeks later, Francis himself revealed that he had severe pneumonia. As he gets older, his respiratory tract gets worse in the winter months. To make matters worse, he has been missing part of his right lung since a young age.

Long-term treatment with cortisone

Even now, it has been apparent for weeks that he is suffering. He canceled appointments even before Christmas. His voice broke several times. He hardly ever left his residence in the Vatican guest house Casa Santa Marta. He is now almost always in a wheelchair for public appearances. He is treated with cortisone to prevent the spread of infections. Doctors have also been recommending that he go into hospital for some time.

But Francis is considered resistant to advice. At the age of 88, he is now the second oldest pope in history. According to Vatican records, only Leo XIII lived to be even older: the Italian died in 1903 at 93. Francis' German predecessor, Joseph Ratzinger, lived to be 95, but resigned prematurely nine years before his death. Francis has rejected such a resignation on several occasions. His standard answer to questions about his health is: "I'm still alive."

"Whoever goes into the conclave as pope comes out as a cardinal"

Nevertheless, speculation about his possible successor can no longer be contained. Many consider the Italian Curia Cardinal Pietro Parolin to be the favorite. The 70-year-old has already served Francis well for more than ten years as Cardinal Secretary of State, responsible for international diplomacy. However, the next election is extremely difficult to predict because there are so many new cardinals in the conclave. Moreover, those in the know refer to the old saying: "He who enters the conclave as pope leaves it as a cardinal."

But it really hasn't come to that. Francis also issued a statement himself on Sunday. "I thank you for your affection, prayers and the closeness with which you have accompanied me during these days." He thanked the doctors and medical staff for their "valuable and exhausting work".