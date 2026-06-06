Pope Leo XIV was received by King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia at the start of his trip to Spain. Under the motto "Raise your eyes", the head of 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide will visit Barcelona and the Canary Islands until Friday next week, after the capital Madrid. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend open-air events in the predominantly Catholic country. According to the authorities, more than 14,000 police officers will be on duty in Madrid alone to ensure Leo's safety.

This is the first visit to a major European country outside Italy for the US-American, who has headed the Catholic Church since May last year. So far, he has only been in Monaco for half a day. His steadfastness towards US President Donald Trump has earned the 70-year-old a lot of sympathy in Spain. Leo was a missionary and bishop in Peru for many years and speaks excellent Spanish.

Pope praises Spain for "loyalty to international law"

At a meeting with representatives of the state, civil society and foreign diplomats in Madrid, the Pope regretted that "the message of peace in these times unfortunately sounds naive to some and provocative to others". Trump responded to Leo's criticism of the Iran war in May with angry attacks on the Pope. At the same time, he published a painting of himself as Jesus.

At the start of his visit, the pontiff thanked Spain, whose left-wing government has also already incurred Trump's wrath, for its "loyalty to international law and multilateralism". Instead of "divisive and polarizing" statements about the present, we must move from "fruitless simplifications to a fruitful recognition of its complexity".

In Spain until Friday next week

On the flight to Madrid, he once again called for an end to the war in Ukraine started by Russia. "We must really push for an end to the violence," the pontiff said on board his plane, according to the Italian news agency Ansa. "The situation continues to deteriorate. Four and a half years have already passed. A solution must be found."

In the evening, the Pope is scheduled to celebrate with young people from all over Spain in the Plaza de Lima in Madrid. According to the trip's organizing committee, which is working on behalf of the Archdiocese of Madrid and the Spanish Bishops' Conference, more than one hundred thousand participants are expected to attend the prayer vigil, during which the faithful will pray psalms, biblical readings and other spiritual texts together. Young people will also be able to ask the Pope questions.

Meeting with victims of abuse

The blessing of the Jesus Tower of the Sagrada Família Basilica in Barcelona on Wednesday - the 100th anniversary of the death of architect Antoni Gaudí - and two meetings with migrants from Africa in the Canary Islands are also likely to attract a great deal of attention during his visit.

In the meantime, the Vatican has also announced that the Pope will meet with victims of sexual abuse in Catholic institutions. Victims' associations had called for this. Leo himself described the abuse scandals on the outbound flight as a continuing "open wound" in the Catholic Church.