Pope was already struggling with health problems in 2022 KEYSTONE

In the summer of 2022, Pope Francis canceled a trip to Africa. Shortly afterwards, he wrote his will in which he formulated his last wishes. This is now being applied.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Pope already decided in the summer of 2022 how he wanted to be buried.

Francis wanted a "simple" earth grave "without special decorations".

He also decided who should bear the costs. Show more

The Vatican published Pope Francis' will on Monday evening. It shows that Francis was already expecting to die in the summer of 2022: he had originally planned a trip to Africa, in particular to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan, for the beginning of July 2022. However, this was postponed for health reasons.

He finally wrote his will on June 29, 2022. Here is an unofficial translation.

In the name of the Holy Trinity. Amen.

Aware that the evening of my earthly life is approaching and in the living hope of eternal life, I would like to express my testamentary will only with regard to the place of my burial.

I have always entrusted my life and my priestly and episcopal ministry to the Mother of Our Lord, Mary Most Holy. I therefore ask that my mortal remains may rest in the Pontifical Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore until the day of the Resurrection.

I wish that my last earthly journey may end in this ancient Marian shrine, where I have gone to pray at the beginning and end of every apostolic journey, to entrust my intentions to the Immaculate Mother with confidence and to thank her for her kind and maternal care.

I request that my tomb be erected in the niche of the side aisle between the Pauline Chapel (Chapel of the "Salus Populi Romani") and the Sforza Chapel of the aforementioned Papal Basilica, as indicated in the attached annex. The tomb is to be embedded in the ground, simple, without any special decoration and with only an inscription:

Franciscus

The costs for the preparation of my funeral will be covered by the sum of a benefactor, which I will have transferred to the Pontifical Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore and for which I have given instructions to Archbishop Rolandas Makrickas, Extraordinary Commissioner of the Chapter of the Basilica.

To all those who have loved me and continue to pray for me, may the Lord give you the reward you deserve. The sufferings I have experienced in the last part of my life I have offered to the Lord for peace in the world and fraternity among peoples.

Santa Marta, June 29, 2022 FRANCISCUS.