According to the Vatican, Pope Francis is deteriorating again in the Gemelli Hospital in Rome, where nuns are praying. Bild: dpa

Francis has been in hospital for two weeks. There had been talk of a slight improvement over the past few days. Until now.

DPA dpa

According to the Vatican, Pope Francis has suffered a setback in hospital. The 88-year-old suffered a bronchospasm, a spasm of the airways, in the afternoon, according to the daily bulletin in the evening. This had led to vomiting and a "sudden deterioration in his breathing". Francis was then given mechanical ventilation. "The prognosis therefore remains cautious," it said.

The head of the Catholic Church has been receiving treatment at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome for two weeks. He is suffering from bilateral pneumonia. In the past few days, there had been talk of a slight improvement in the evening bulletins.