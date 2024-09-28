Pope Francis is visiting Belgium. Bild: Andrew Medichini/AP/dpa

Comments made by Pope Francis on the role of women at a Belgian university have been met with great displeasure. The Catholic university expresses its disapproval.

Statements made by Pope Francis on the role of women at a Belgian university have been met with great displeasure. "UC Louvain expresses its incomprehension and disapproval of the position expressed by Pope Francis regarding the role of women in the Church and in society," said the Catholic university in Louvain-la-Neuve, Wallonia.

"A woman is a woman and that is important"

All people should be able to develop at university and in society, regardless of their origin, gender or sexual orientation, the statement continued. The Church should follow the same path.

The Pontiff gave a speech at the university to mark the 600th anniversary. In it, he said: "Woman is fruitful reception, care, living devotion." It is ugly when a woman wants to make herself a man. "A woman is a woman and that is important."

Rector: Men can also care

"UC Louvain can only express its disagreement with this deterministic and reductive position," the university said afterwards. Rector Françoise Smets told the German Press Agency that it is a fact that men can also take care of the family. "Women should also be able to take responsibility outside of caring."

Pope Francis is still in Belgium until Sunday. Thousands cheered him on in Louvain-La-Neuve, as they had the day before in Leuven, Flanders. His visit, which will last several days, will conclude with a mass in a stadium, with almost 40,000 faithful expected.

