Bali wants to stem the flow of backpackers and party tourists: In future, foreign visitors will be required to provide proof of their finances and travel plans when entering the country.

Lea Oetiker

In Bali, there will be a closer examination of who can afford to travel and who cannot. According to a current draft, foreign visitors will in future have to present bank statements from the past three months, a return ticket and detailed travel plans when entering the country.

The aim: so-called "quality tourism". Governor Wayan Koster explained that the aim is to ensure "that travelers are in a position to fully finance their stay". Those who only have a budget for seven days should therefore only stay for one week.

"It is important to determine which foreign tourists are allowed to enter the country and which are not, so that visitors do not cause problems but make a positive contribution to the tourism sector," said Koster, according to the state news agency Antara. "In the future, we will focus on quality tourism and not just on visitor numbers."

It is still unclear whether the new proofs will be checked during the online visa process or only upon entry at Denpasar airport. Former Deputy Tourism Minister Sapta Nirwandar believes that an advance check makes more sense: "Once the tourists have arrived on the island, it would be difficult to check their bank details at the airport," he said.

7.1 million visitors last year

The island government is responding to the problems of mass tourism with the planned regulations. Around 7.1 million international visitors came to the "Island of the Gods" in 2025. In addition to overcrowded streets and increasing waste, locals complain about the disrespectful behavior of some travelers - such as posing in temples or driving drunk on scooters.

Industry representatives warn against hasty debates about unfinished rules. Bank statements are not reliable proof of financial stability, and there are also data protection issues. The hotel and restaurant association PHRI Bali warned that premature discussions could cause uncertainty among travelers and be exploited by competing destinations.

The regional parliament is to discuss the draft in the coming weeks. If it is adopted, the new rules could come into force before the end of the year. Travelers should therefore inform themselves about possible changes before departure.