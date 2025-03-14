Due to Donald Trump's foreign policy, Portugal is refraining from a planned F-35 procurement. For Air Force Chief Peter Merz, this is out of the question. These are his reasons.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Portugal refrains from a planned F-35 purchase due to Donald Trump's foreign policy.

Air force chief Peter Merz once again defends the Swiss procurement of the US jet. These are his arguments.

Merz warns of a Russian advance into Europe: the Swiss army is not prepared for this. Show more

Last April, Portugal announced its intention to replace its ageing F-16 fleet with F-35 fighter jets. However, this has come to nothing: the defense minister has backed away from the F-35 purchase - because of Donald Trump's policies.

"The recent position of the United States in the context of NATO and the international geostrategic plan must make us think about the best options", says Nuno Melo "Público". It is important that allies are predictable. But: "The world has already changed," he continues, referring to the new administration.

According to Melo, the F-35 is no longer an option because Trump could impose "restrictions on its use, maintenance, components and [operational capability]". Specialist publications such as "Defense One" are now asking aloud whether Trump's Nato-critical course could put further F-35 orders at risk.

Merz defends F-35

A debate about the US jet has also flared up in Switzerland: Peter Merz publicly swore in the purchase, which was decided three years ago, on March 11. In an interview with the "Tages-Anzeiger " newspaper, the head of the Swiss Air Force has now gone one better.

Air force chief Peter Merz is sticking by the F-35. KEYSTONE

"I have the impression that many have not recognized the seriousness of the situation," says Merz, explaining his decision to go public. "There is a war going on in Europe, and Switzerland needs to strengthen the army's defense capabilities again." Questioning the F-35 now is "negligent".

The 57-year-old is bothered by rumors of a "kill switch" that would paralyze the jet from a distance. Those who are upset about dependence on the USA do not consider that it is no different for the competition in Europe. And there are currently no alternatives to American GPS.

"Our army wouldn't last long in an emergency"

"We have to keep a cool head," says Merz with a view to the new president. And: "I trust that the American partners will keep their commitments." Money has already flowed into the USA - and from 2032, Swiss airspace would be unprotected without the F-35.

Merz warns of an "extremely volatile situation": "We must seriously consider the scenario of Russia advancing further towards Europe," he told the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper. "Our army must be prepared for the worst-case scenario." It would "not last long in an emergency." Its expansion would take "some time".

