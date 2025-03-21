A test for the interaction of ground troops from 2017. Bild: sda

How can it be ensured that Russia complies with a possible ceasefire agreement with Ukraine? The question has been causing Europeans headaches for weeks. Now there are new ideas.

A demilitarized zone on the border between Russia and Ukraine is to be monitored from the air and with the help of technical means such as satellites and drones.

European armed forces could then be stationed on Ukraine's western border and offer training programs for Ukrainian partners. Show more

According to the latest plans, a possible ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine could be monitored by the so-called "coalition of the willing" using a multi-layered security concept. According to information from the German Press Agency, the Western supporting states are considering monitoring a possible demilitarized zone on the border between the two countries, primarily from the air and with the help of technical means such as satellites and drones. In addition, naval units could be deployed to monitor freedom of navigation in the Black Sea.

A peacekeeping force in the true sense of the word would therefore be mobilized - if at all - via the United Nations and consist exclusively of soldiers from impartial third countries. European armed forces could then be stationed on Ukraine's western border and offer training programs for Ukrainian partners, for example. The overarching security guarantor would be the nuclear superpower USA.

Macron expects partners to attend summit in Paris

The background to the plans is US President Donald Trump's attempts to force Ukraine and Russia to conclude a ceasefire agreement. In this context, many Europeans fear that Ukraine in particular would have to make concessions and that the country could soon fall victim to another Russian attack without credible security guarantees.

France and the UK have therefore been working together with other countries that support Ukraine on a concept for such security guarantees for some time. According to current plans, it is to be finalized next Thursday at a summit meeting of the so-called "Coalition of Wills" in Paris. French President Emmanuel Macron has also invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the summit.

Openness to ground troops

In the past, Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer have shown themselves to be open in principle to sending ground troops to Ukraine. However, Russia has recently made it clear that it will not accept soldiers from NATO countries in Ukraine.

In the EU, ceasefire agreements that enable a safe resumption of normal operations at Ukrainian Black Sea ports are considered particularly important. This should enable the country to earn more money from exports again.