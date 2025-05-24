The city of Cannes and the surrounding areas are currently affected by a power outage. (archive picture) Lewis Joly/AP/dpa

The Cannes Film Festival has been affected by a major power outage in the south of France. The gendarmerie is assuming that it was deliberate.

Lea Oetiker

There is a major power cut in Cannes in the south of France on the closing weekend of the film festival. According to electricity network operator RTE, 160,000 households in the city and surrounding municipalities are affected.

The Festivalpalast has its own independent power supply, so operations continued as normal for the most part. However, film screenings at the "Cineum", a multiplex cinema located outside the city center, were interrupted.

"The city of Cannes and the surrounding areas are currently affected by a power outage," announced the festival's press office.

The French gendarmerie believe that a fire at a power station during the night is the reason for the power cut in Cannes. It is assumed that the fire in the municipality of Tanneron was started deliberately, said a spokeswoman.

The spokesperson was unable to say whether there was a connection between the incident and the film festival. The awards ceremony of the film festival will take place in the evening. This can go ahead as planned, the festival said.