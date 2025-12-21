  1. Residential Customers
Due to fire Power outage paralyzes San Francisco - 130,000 households affected

SDA

21.12.2025 - 06:24

Large parts of San Francisco were affected by a power outage.
Keystone

San Francisco is plunged into darkness: A fire in a substation has led to a power outage across the city. Public transport is at a standstill, traffic lights are down - and there is no quick solution in sight.

Keystone-SDA

21.12.2025, 06:58

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A massive power outage paralyzed San Francisco on the weekend before Christmas, affecting around 130,000 households.
  • According to the authorities, the cause was a fire in a substation, and it remains unclear whether the power supply will be fully restored.
  • City President Daniel Lurie called on the population to stay at home, as traffic lights were out and local transport was affected.
The US West Coast metropolis of San Francisco has been hit by a massive power outage. As the responsible electricity supplier announced on Saturday evening (local time) on the online service X, around 130,000 customers were cut off from the power supply.

Rescue workers and city employees were deployed to rectify the outage, according to the electricity supplier Pacific Gas & Electric.

Large parts of the city with a population of around 800,000 were plunged into darkness on the last weekend before Christmas. According to city president Daniel Lurie, the outage was caused by a fire in a substation. It is unclear when the power supply will be fully restored.

In a video on the online service X, Lurie called on the city's residents to stay in their homes if possible. Several traffic lights were not working and public transport was also affected.

