A picture of Ismael Zambada, the co-founder of the violent Sinaloa cartel, provided by the US State Department. (archive picture) Image: Keystone/U.S. Department of State via AP

76-year-old Ismael Zambada was considered one of the last great Mexican drug lords. Now he is in the hands of the US authorities. He is said to have turned himself in.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The US authorities have arrested Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada García and Joaquín Guzmán López, two suspected leaders of the notorious Mexican drug cartel Sinaloa.

According to the Ministry of Justice, the arrest took place on Thursday in El Paso in the US state of Texas.

Zambada led the drug cartel for decades alongside Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán and was known for being responsible for the criminal organization's smuggling operations.

The US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) had offered a reward of 15 million dollars for information leading to his capture. Show more

One of the most powerful Mexican drug lords has been arrested in the US border town of El Paso. Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, co-founder of the Sinaloa cartel, was taken into custody along with a son of his former partner Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán Loera, according to US Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday (local time). According to Mexican media reports, Zambada and Joaquín Guzmán López voluntarily surrendered to the authorities.

The US State Department had offered a reward of up to 15 million dollars for information that could lead to the arrest of 76-year-old Zambada. Zambada is facing several charges in the USA, including conspiracy to manufacture cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl, murder and money laundering.

"El Mayo and Guzmán López join a growing list of leaders and associates of the Sinaloa cartel who are being held accountable by the Department of Justice in the United States," Garland said.

Another son of "El Chapo" extradited to the USA

Another son of "El Chapo", Ovidio Guzmán, was extradited from Mexico to the USA in September. The leader of the Sinaloa cartel himself was sentenced to life imprisonment in the USA in 2019. Joaquín Guzmán had previously made two spectacular prison escapes in Mexico before he was finally arrested.

