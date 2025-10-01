Trump and the Democrats are accusing each other of being responsible for a possible imminent shutdown. Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP/dpa

It was hoped right up to the last minute that the Democrats and Republicans would reach an agreement after all and thus pass a federal budget - in vain. What happens now?

DPA dpa

What has applied since 06:00 Swiss time?

Following the expiry of the deadline for a transitional budget, government business in the USA is at a partial standstill. Republicans and Democrats in Congress were unable to agree on bridge financing before midnight (local time/06.00 CEST) on Wednesday night, which is why the "shutdown" came into force. The Democrats and Republicans blamed each other for this.

How long the shutdown lasts depends on both sides reaching an agreement. The Senate is aiming to vote again today. The House of Representatives - the other chamber of parliament - would not actually be sitting this week. However, given the circumstances, this could happen unscheduled.

What are the consequences of the shutdown?

Due to the shutdown, the government will initially no longer have any funds available for further financing. There will be a freeze on federal spending in the US administration, meaning that the continued operation of many authorities and offices is at stake. Authorities deemed to be systemically important are exempt from the shutdown.

The longer this lasts, the more it will affect not only government staff, who will remain unpaid for the time being, but also the US population - who will no longer be able to access numerous public services, for example. The longest government shutdown in US history occurred during US President Donald Trump's first term in office. Over the turn of the year 2018/2019, government operations largely came to a standstill for more than five weeks.

Who is to blame?

In the US Senate, final attempts to pass a transitional budget failed on Tuesday evening (local time) shortly before the deadline. Shortly afterwards, the US budget office instructed the affected federal authorities to implement their plans for an "orderly" shutdown of government operations. It is uncertain how long the shutdown will last, according to the head of the authorities, Russell Vought. Further instructions would follow as soon as Trump had signed a law to provide funds.

Vought is regarded as an important string-puller in the Trump administration. According to the US media, the budget office under his leadership had already instructed federal agencies to consider permanent job cuts before the shutdown - in line with Trump's rigorous austerity measures, as a result of which numerous civil servants had already lost their jobs in his first months in office. In his letter, Vought blamed the opposing Democrats for the situation and spoke of "insane political demands" from the other side.

What are the Democrats demanding?

The passing of the federal budget regularly leads to fierce political wrangling in the USA. Parliament often only agrees on a draft at the very last moment and often moves from one transitional budget to the next. Disputes on various topics are regularly fought over the budget.

This time, the Democrats are focusing in particular on the health sector. Among other things, they are calling for the recent cuts to the Medicaid healthcare program for low-income people to be reversed. These cuts were part of a major tax bill that was one of Trump's top priorities - so it is likely to annoy the Republicans if they have to reverse the first points just a few months after it was passed.

How is Trump behaving?

In recent days, Trump and his administration have repeatedly claimed - and according to fact checks by several US media outlets without foundation - that Democratic budget proposals include funding for healthcare for undocumented migrants. White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt wrote on X on Tuesday evening (local time) that the Democrats were prioritizing "illegal aliens" over American citizens.

Democrats vehemently reject this narrative - most notably Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. "That's a lie," he responded to Leavitt's post on X. "Not one dollar of federal funds goes to health insurance for undocumented immigrants." Rather, he said, it's Republicans who are willing to shut down the government instead of protecting Americans' health care.