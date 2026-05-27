A few days before the presidential election in Colombia, several soldiers and police officers have been injured in suspected attacks by the guerrilla organization ELN.

Twelve soldiers were injured in an explosion near a military base in the northern Colombian town of Riohacha in the department of La Guajira, as the military announced on X. "This criminal act, which was presumably carried out by members of the armed group ELN by detonating explosive devices, represents an attack on the peace and security of the population of La Guajira," it continued.

Three police officers had already been injured on Tuesday in the department of Norte de Santander in the north-east of the country. According to police reports, a patrol on the road was attacked with explosive devices and gunfire. The government also blamed the ELN for this.

The new attacks come at a politically tense time shortly before the presidential election on Sunday. According to the newspaper "El Tiempo", the ELN recently announced a unilateral ceasefire for the election days and declared that it respects "the free right to vote and non-interference in the ongoing electoral process".

ELN last remaining guerrilla organization in Colombia

Colombia suffered 52 years of civil war between left-wing rebels, right-wing paramilitaries and the military. 220,000 people lost their lives and millions were displaced. Since the 2016 peace agreement between the government and the largest rebel group, the Farc, the ELN is the last remaining major guerrilla organization in the country.

The Marxist-Leninist group has around 5,000 fighters under arms and is involved in kidnappings, drug trafficking and protection rackets. Peace talks with the government are currently suspended because the ELN has repeatedly violated the ceasefire.